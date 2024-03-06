OK Magazine
Marjorie Taylor Greene Snaps at U.K. Reporter for Asking Her About Old 'Jewish Space Laser' Conspiracies: 'F— Off'

marjorie taylor greene snaps uk reporter jewish space laser conspiracy
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was caught up in a heated exchange with British journalist Emily Maitlis after being pressed to discuss her past comments about "Jewish space lasers."

The controversy stemmed from Greene's past social media posts linking this conspiracy theory to wildfires, attracting widespread criticism for being anti-Semitic.

marjorie taylor greene snaps uk reporter jewish space laser conspiracy
Marjorie Taylor Greene was confronted on Super Tuesday.

The confrontation took place on Tuesday, March 5, at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, during the multi-state-wide presidential primary nomination day, also known as Super Tuesday.

As the evening unfolded, it became evident that the upcoming election would feature a historic rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Trump, with the latter's only remaining GOP opponent, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race by Wednesday.

marjorie taylor greene snaps uk reporter jewish space laser conspiracy
Greene believes Haley needs to support and endorse Trump for president.

Initially, Greene's interview with Maitlis appeared civil, focusing on political dynamics within the Republican Party. When asked if she had any advice for Haley after the primary, Greene emphasized the importance of supporting President Trump as the Republican nominee.

"I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear frontrunner," Greene explained. "He’s the winner in our Republican primary, and it’s time for Nikki Haley to support him."

Maitlis asked the congresswoman if she thinks Haley could have a spot in another potential Trump administration, potentially as his VP. Greene told the reporter, "Oh, you know, that’s the question everyone asks. And no, I don’t think Nikki Haley should be on the list, but of course President Trump will choose who he wants for VP."

marjorie taylor greene snaps uk reporter jewish space laser conspiracy
Greene told a reporter to 'f--- off' when they brought up 'jewish space lasers.'

However, the conversation took a contentious turn when Maitlis inquired about Greene's association with conspiracy theories, including the infamous "Jewish space lasers" claims.

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?” Maitlis asked. “He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”

Greene replied: “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth. We like supporting our constitution, our freedoms, and America first.”

marjorie taylor greene snaps uk reporter jewish space laser conspiracy
MTG with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy

“What about Jewish space lasers?” the journalist asked. “Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

“No,” the Georgia Republican bluntly replied. “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers? Why don’t you f--- off? How about that? Thanks.”

In Greene's new book published in 2023, she dismissed her old Facebook rant as a “sarcastic social media post” and denied being anti-Semitic.

