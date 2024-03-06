Marjorie Taylor Greene Snaps at U.K. Reporter for Asking Her About Old 'Jewish Space Laser' Conspiracies: 'F— Off'

Initially, Greene's interview with Maitlis appeared civil, focusing on political dynamics within the Republican Party. When asked if she had any advice for Haley after the primary, Greene emphasized the importance of supporting President Trump as the Republican nominee.

"I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear frontrunner," Greene explained. "He’s the winner in our Republican primary, and it’s time for Nikki Haley to support him."

Maitlis asked the congresswoman if she thinks Haley could have a spot in another potential Trump administration, potentially as his VP. Greene told the reporter, "Oh, you know, that’s the question everyone asks. And no, I don’t think Nikki Haley should be on the list, but of course President Trump will choose who he wants for VP."