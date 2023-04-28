Say What? 7 of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Craziest Quotes

When discussing the infamous riots at the Capitol last year, Greene brushed off the fact that the incident resulted in multiple arrests, injuries and even five deaths.

"The people that came, most of them that came to Washington, D.C., that day, were there to support President Trump. On one side of the Capitol, people were singing, they were praying. I mean it was amazing. Other side of the Capitol, yeah, there was a little riot going on," the mom-of-three said. "Approximately over 800 people went inside the Capitol, but there was a very small percent there in total that day, out of all the people that were there that actually did anything wrong. And they are being persecuted. It's a political witch hunt."