Marjorie Taylor Greene Plotting to Take Down House Speaker Mike Johnson With Just Weeks Left in Congress: Report
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Rumors are swirling that Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to have Mike Johnson removed from his position as House Speaker.
Anonymous sources allegedly told MS NOW on Thursday, December 11, that the Georgia Republican has been "approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker."
However, Greene publicly shut down the report, insisting it was "not true" that she was organizing against the Louisiana Republican.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Denied She Was Scheming
Greene, who has just weeks left in office after announcing her resignation in November, told the outlet she was "not doing interviews on this right now."
The congresswoman, 51, added, "I’m not interested in participating in your story."
However, the politician slammed Johnson's claim to be "the biggest champion of women" as "hypocrisy" during an appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room on Tuesday, December 9.
Greene also lamented the fact that Johnson, 53, ignored a "ready to go" bill she put forward to "protect" children from gender affirming care.
"Johnson promised me a vote on it after the [government] shutdown, and it has yet come to the floor," she revealed.
The congresswoman has furthermore attacked the speaker over the Republican shutdown strategy and healthcare policy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is at War With Donald Trump
Greene's comments about Johnson come amid her ongoing feud with Donald Trump.
She told CBS News in an interview on Wednesday, December 10, that she's "actually starting to feel very sorry for President Trump," calling his recent attacks on her "a very poor reflection on him."
The former die-hard MAGA was referring to the POTUS, 79, dubbing her a "traitor" and "a very dumb person" in a Truth Social rant on Monday, December 8.
Greene was subject to Trump's wrath after she revealed Republicans "make fun" of him behind his back during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, December 7.
"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him..." she told host Lesley Stahl. "When he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time."
Greene announced she would be resigning from her seat in the House of Representatives in a 10-minute video and written statement shared to X on November 21.
In her statement, she cited Trump's "hurtful" and hateful" actions and claimed "Republicans will likely lose the midterms."
Once a massive supporter of Trump, their feud started when Greene criticized the cost-of-living crisis and supported the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.