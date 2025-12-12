Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Plotting to Take Down House Speaker Mike Johnson With Just Weeks Left in Congress: Report Source: mega The Georgia congresswoman allegedly wants to 'oust' the Republican House speaker. Allie Fasanella Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors are swirling that Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to have Mike Johnson removed from his position as House Speaker. Anonymous sources allegedly told MS NOW on Thursday, December 11, that the Georgia Republican has been "approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker." However, Greene publicly shut down the report, insisting it was "not true" that she was organizing against the Louisiana Republican.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Denied She Was Scheming

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted the story was 'not true.'

Greene, who has just weeks left in office after announcing her resignation in November, told the outlet she was "not doing interviews on this right now." The congresswoman, 51, added, "I’m not interested in participating in your story." However, the politician slammed Johnson's claim to be "the biggest champion of women" as "hypocrisy" during an appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room on Tuesday, December 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene branded Mike Johnson a hypocrite on CNN earlier this week.

Greene also lamented the fact that Johnson, 53, ignored a "ready to go" bill she put forward to "protect" children from gender affirming care. "Johnson promised me a vote on it after the [government] shutdown, and it has yet come to the floor," she revealed. The congresswoman has furthermore attacked the speaker over the Republican shutdown strategy and healthcare policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is at War With Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene has been at war with the president recently.

Greene's comments about Johnson come amid her ongoing feud with Donald Trump. She told CBS News in an interview on Wednesday, December 10, that she's "actually starting to feel very sorry for President Trump," calling his recent attacks on her "a very poor reflection on him." The former die-hard MAGA was referring to the POTUS, 79, dubbing her a "traitor" and "a very dumb person" in a Truth Social rant on Monday, December 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'very dumb person.'

Greene was subject to Trump's wrath after she revealed Republicans "make fun" of him behind his back during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, December 7. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him..." she told host Lesley Stahl. "When he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time."