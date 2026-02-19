or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Shames Donald Trump's Administration for 'Making Zero Jeffrey Epstein-Related Arrests' After Ex-Prince Andrew Is Apprehended

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: department of justice;mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Politicians are calling for more accountability in relation to the exposed Jeffrey Epstein files after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in the U.K. on the morning of Thursday, February 19.

One of the most vocal critics regarding the handling of the files is former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who turned on Donald Trump as he continues to brush the scandal under the rug.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed Donald Trump and his administration for not making arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed Donald Trump and his administration for not making arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"The U.K. has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files and over here the President signed an EO protecting cancer causing Glyphosate in our foods and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since release of the files," she wrote on X. "And we are on the verge of going to war against Iran. That’s the current state of MAGA and MAHA."

Article continues below advertisement

Other Politicians Speak Out

Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in the U.K. on Thursday, February 19.
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in the U.K. on Thursday, February 19.

Other politicians who have weighed in include Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who wrote on X, "If a Prince can be held accountable, so can a President."

Rep. Stephen Lynch also shamed the situation during an interview, sharing, "It offers a great contrast. Look what the British government is doing in light of the evidence, and look what the US government is doing. Nothing. Our chief law enforcement officer Pam Bondi is defending and obstructing the investigation."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Andrew denied the sexual assault allegations against him.
Source: department of justice

Andrew denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

Andrew was arrested following the release of the Epstein files, which showed more details about his relationship with the late s-- offender. The former Duke of York was accused of relaying confidential information to Epstein when Andrew acted as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was exposed in recently released emails and photos.
Source: mega

Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was exposed in recently released emails and photos.

King Charles released an official statement shortly after the arrest.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew when she was 17.
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew when she was 17.

Andrew previously denied sexually assaulting Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.

Despite his denials, he paid her a multimillion-dollar out of court settlement after she filed a lawsuit against him.

After the release of her 2025 posthumous memoir where she detailed her encounters with Andrew, Charles stripped his disgraced brother of all titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge. He was living at the Sandringham Estate when he was apprehended by the authorities.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.