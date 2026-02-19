Marjorie Taylor Greene Shames Donald Trump's Administration for 'Making Zero Jeffrey Epstein-Related Arrests' After Ex-Prince Andrew Is Apprehended

Article continues below advertisement

Politicians are calling for more accountability in relation to the exposed Jeffrey Epstein files after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in the U.K. on the morning of Thursday, February 19. One of the most vocal critics regarding the handling of the files is former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who turned on Donald Trump as he continues to brush the scandal under the rug.

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed Donald Trump and his administration for not making arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"The U.K. has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files and over here the President signed an EO protecting cancer causing Glyphosate in our foods and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since release of the files," she wrote on X. "And we are on the verge of going to war against Iran. That’s the current state of MAGA and MAHA."

Other Politicians Speak Out

Source: mega Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in the U.K. on Thursday, February 19.

Other politicians who have weighed in include Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who wrote on X, "If a Prince can be held accountable, so can a President." Rep. Stephen Lynch also shamed the situation during an interview, sharing, "It offers a great contrast. Look what the British government is doing in light of the evidence, and look what the US government is doing. Nothing. Our chief law enforcement officer Pam Bondi is defending and obstructing the investigation."

Source: department of justice Andrew denied the sexual assault allegations against him.

Andrew was arrested following the release of the Epstein files, which showed more details about his relationship with the late s-- offender. The former Duke of York was accused of relaying confidential information to Epstein when Andrew acted as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade.

Source: mega Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was exposed in recently released emails and photos.

King Charles released an official statement shortly after the arrest. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Source: mega Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew when she was 17.