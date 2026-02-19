Marjorie Taylor Greene Shames Donald Trump's Administration for 'Making Zero Jeffrey Epstein-Related Arrests' After Ex-Prince Andrew Is Apprehended
Feb. 19 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Politicians are calling for more accountability in relation to the exposed Jeffrey Epstein files after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in the U.K. on the morning of Thursday, February 19.
One of the most vocal critics regarding the handling of the files is former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who turned on Donald Trump as he continues to brush the scandal under the rug.
"The U.K. has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files and over here the President signed an EO protecting cancer causing Glyphosate in our foods and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since release of the files," she wrote on X. "And we are on the verge of going to war against Iran. That’s the current state of MAGA and MAHA."
Other Politicians Speak Out
Other politicians who have weighed in include Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who wrote on X, "If a Prince can be held accountable, so can a President."
Rep. Stephen Lynch also shamed the situation during an interview, sharing, "It offers a great contrast. Look what the British government is doing in light of the evidence, and look what the US government is doing. Nothing. Our chief law enforcement officer Pam Bondi is defending and obstructing the investigation."
Andrew was arrested following the release of the Epstein files, which showed more details about his relationship with the late s-- offender. The former Duke of York was accused of relaying confidential information to Epstein when Andrew acted as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade.
King Charles released an official statement shortly after the arrest.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Andrew previously denied sexually assaulting Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.
Despite his denials, he paid her a multimillion-dollar out of court settlement after she filed a lawsuit against him.
After the release of her 2025 posthumous memoir where she detailed her encounters with Andrew, Charles stripped his disgraced brother of all titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge. He was living at the Sandringham Estate when he was apprehended by the authorities.