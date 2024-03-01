Donald Trump 'Absolutely' Considering Texas Governor Greg Abbott for Vice President, Calls Him a 'Spectacular Man'

On Wednesday, February 29, during Trump's visit to the border in Eagle Pass, he commended Abbott's efforts regarding border security, stating, "He really stepped it up."

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president called the Texas governor a "spectacular man" who has "done a great job."

Hannity asked Trump, "So, he's on the list?" referring to the vice presidency.

"Absolutely, he is," Trump answered, with Abbott nearby.