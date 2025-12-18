or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Upcoming Appearance on 'The View' Is 'an Audition' for TV Career After She Leaves Congress in January

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene's last day in Congress is January 5.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Following a successful appearance on The View in November, insiders are claiming Marjorie Taylor Greene is eyeing a full-time gig on TV after she serves her last day in Congress.

In fact, the politician is returning to the hit talk show on Wednesday, January 7, which some believe is a test run for the future.

Article continues below advertisement

'ABC Is Paying Close Attention' to Marjorie Taylore Greene

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A source said ABC will be 'paying very close attention' when Marjorie Taylor Greene appears on 'The View' in January.
Source: mega

A source said ABC will be 'paying very close attention' when Marjorie Taylor Greene appears on 'The View' in January.

"This is absolutely an audition. She wants TV, and ABC is paying very close attention," one source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack.

Her appearance will come just two days after she officially leaves her government position.

"You don’t land a prime daytime slot that fast by accident," the insider noted. "This is about what comes next."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of When Greene appeared on 'The View,' she praised herself and the co-hosts for debating amicably.
Source: @theview/x

When Greene appeared on 'The View,' she praised herself and the co-hosts for debating amicably.

Greene's recent appearance on the show went over well, as despite continuing to defend her support for Donald Trump — which she's since backtracked on — she never raised her voice on camera.

"She understands television," an additional source pointed out. "She’s provocative and she knows how to keep the conversation moving. That’s gold for daytime."

The insider claimed the network likes that she "doesn’t melt under pressure": "She holds her ground, but she doesn’t implode."

Article continues below advertisement

The Politician Enjoyed Her Time on 'The View' in November

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Joy Behar cracked a few jokes with the politician that made her laugh.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar cracked a few jokes with the politician that made her laugh.

MTG's appearance was well-received, and she even commended the co-hosts and herself for debating with a level head.

"I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she shared toward the end of her interview. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do."

"A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," she pointed out. "They wanted all of us to fight."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

Source: @mtgreenee/x

Greene announced her resignation on November 21.

Greene's appearance on the series came before her shocking November 21 resignation announcement, which was sparked by her recent feud with Trump, as she accused him of abandoning the promises he made in his campaign — most notably, exposing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump reacted by hurling insults at her and labeling MTG a "traitor."

"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Greene took up issue with Trump turning his back on some of the promises he made.
Source: mega

Greene took up issue with Trump turning his back on some of the promises he made.

Greene added that she refuses to be the "battered wife," explaining she doesn't want her Georgia district "to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.