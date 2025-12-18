Marjorie Taylor Greene's Upcoming Appearance on 'The View' Is 'an Audition' for TV Career After She Leaves Congress in January

Article continues below advertisement

Following a successful appearance on The View in November, insiders are claiming Marjorie Taylor Greene is eyeing a full-time gig on TV after she serves her last day in Congress. In fact, the politician is returning to the hit talk show on Wednesday, January 7, which some believe is a test run for the future.

Article continues below advertisement

'ABC Is Paying Close Attention' to Marjorie Taylore Greene

Source: mega A source said ABC will be 'paying very close attention' when Marjorie Taylor Greene appears on 'The View' in January.

"This is absolutely an audition. She wants TV, and ABC is paying very close attention," one source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. Her appearance will come just two days after she officially leaves her government position. "You don’t land a prime daytime slot that fast by accident," the insider noted. "This is about what comes next."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x When Greene appeared on 'The View,' she praised herself and the co-hosts for debating amicably.

Greene's recent appearance on the show went over well, as despite continuing to defend her support for Donald Trump — which she's since backtracked on — she never raised her voice on camera. "She understands television," an additional source pointed out. "She’s provocative and she knows how to keep the conversation moving. That’s gold for daytime." The insider claimed the network likes that she "doesn’t melt under pressure": "She holds her ground, but she doesn’t implode."

Article continues below advertisement

The Politician Enjoyed Her Time on 'The View' in November

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar cracked a few jokes with the politician that made her laugh.

MTG's appearance was well-received, and she even commended the co-hosts and herself for debating with a level head. "I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she shared toward the end of her interview. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do." "A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," she pointed out. "They wanted all of us to fight."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025 Source: @mtgreenee/x Greene announced her resignation on November 21.

Greene's appearance on the series came before her shocking November 21 resignation announcement, which was sparked by her recent feud with Trump, as she accused him of abandoning the promises he made in his campaign — most notably, exposing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump reacted by hurling insults at her and labeling MTG a "traitor." "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Greene took up issue with Trump turning his back on some of the promises he made.