Marjorie Taylor Greene's Upcoming Appearance on 'The View' Is 'an Audition' for TV Career After She Leaves Congress in January
Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Following a successful appearance on The View in November, insiders are claiming Marjorie Taylor Greene is eyeing a full-time gig on TV after she serves her last day in Congress.
In fact, the politician is returning to the hit talk show on Wednesday, January 7, which some believe is a test run for the future.
'ABC Is Paying Close Attention' to Marjorie Taylore Greene
"This is absolutely an audition. She wants TV, and ABC is paying very close attention," one source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack.
Her appearance will come just two days after she officially leaves her government position.
"You don’t land a prime daytime slot that fast by accident," the insider noted. "This is about what comes next."
Greene's recent appearance on the show went over well, as despite continuing to defend her support for Donald Trump — which she's since backtracked on — she never raised her voice on camera.
"She understands television," an additional source pointed out. "She’s provocative and she knows how to keep the conversation moving. That’s gold for daytime."
The insider claimed the network likes that she "doesn’t melt under pressure": "She holds her ground, but she doesn’t implode."
The Politician Enjoyed Her Time on 'The View' in November
MTG's appearance was well-received, and she even commended the co-hosts and herself for debating with a level head.
"I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she shared toward the end of her interview. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do."
"A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," she pointed out. "They wanted all of us to fight."
Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation
Greene's appearance on the series came before her shocking November 21 resignation announcement, which was sparked by her recent feud with Trump, as she accused him of abandoning the promises he made in his campaign — most notably, exposing the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Trump reacted by hurling insults at her and labeling MTG a "traitor."
"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," she stated.
Greene added that she refuses to be the "battered wife," explaining she doesn't want her Georgia district "to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."