Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump Family's 'Corruption' to Hunter Biden Making 'a Lot of Money' During Dad's Presidency: 'It's Just Wrong'
July 9 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticism of Donald Trump and his family continued as the former MAGA loyalist accused the first family of “corruption.”
During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of The View, Greene compared the Trump family’s alleged “corruption” in the White House to similar accusations she previously made against Hunter Biden during his dad Joe Biden’s presidency.
Greene’s claims came during a discussion about money and the amount Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, and all of his children have reportedly made throughout his time in office.
'I Was Really Blown Away'
In a response to a question about Trump’s financial gains as president, Greene scoffed, “Oh, he’s making money, all right.”
The former Republican representative continued, “I was one of the loudest voices attacking Hunter Biden for what I perceived to be corruption while his father was president.”
“But I was really blown away” with President Trump’s she admitted, noting: “Most people are blown away.”
'Even Fox News Had Something to Say About It'
"Even Fox News had something to say about it. That’s pretty shocking,” Marjorie added of the right-leaning media network.
While Marjorie’s stance remained that Hunter made “a lot of money while his father was president,” she expressed concern about the Trump family making a lot more money “than ever before.”
Attention surrounding the Trump family's finances has spiked in recent weeks following a report from The New York Times that claimed the president recorded more than $1 billion in income from his family's cryptocurrency businesses.
Another $1 billion was documented from separate business ventures. The whopping total drastically differed from prior reported income from the following year.
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Biden Family Accused of 'Influence-Peddling' Operation
While critics continue to skewer the Trump family as a result of their alleged earnings, others argue the backlash hardly differs from scrutiny against Biden's family members and associates, who were accused of receiving more than $10 million from foreign sources.
House Republicans claimed the Biden payments were a result of an "influence-peddling" operation backed by the former Democratic president.
Former President Biden, however, was never found to have personally received foreign payments identified in the House Republicans' investigation. The probe also failed to establish changes to official U.S. policy because of the Biden family's business dealings.
As Greene pointed out on The View, the Trump family's reported $2.2 billion in earnings is significantly more than the $10 million Biden's family members and associates were accused of collecting during his presidency.
In a statement to Newsweek, however, a White House spokesperson called Greene a "quitter who is pathetically trying to stay relevant by going on liberal media shows to bash President Trump.”
"Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted former Congresswoman Greene’s peanut-sized brain," the message continued.