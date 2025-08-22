ENTERTAINMENT When Does 'Live With Kelly and Mark' Return With New Episodes? Inside Talk Show's Season 38 Release Date, Special Guests and More Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/ABC 'Live' is the longest-running daytime television talk show in history. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 22 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will return to fans' television screens for yet another fun-filled season of Live. ABC revealed via a press release on Friday, August 22, that Live With Kelly and Mark will premiere Season 38 on Tuesday, September 2, after a summer of pre-recorded episodes and guest interview re-runs. The memo additionally highlighted how Live remains the longest-running daytime television talk show in history and still holds its title as the No. 1 entertainment talk series on TV.

What Special Guests Will Join 'Live With Kelly and Mark' During Season 38?

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/ABC 'Live With Kelly and Mark' is the No. 1 entertainment talk show on TV.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/ABC 'Live With Kelly and Mark' returns with Season 38 on Tuesday, September 2.

Season 38 comes months after Live moved to a brand new studio in Disney’s New York headquarters last spring. This year, the show also received well-deserved Emmy nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Hosts.

'Live' Wraps Up Record-Setting Season 37

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/ABC 'Live With Kelly and Mark' reached summertime highs during their most recent season.

Season 37 of Live will conclude on Monday, September 1, with a special Labor Day celebration featuring chats with Paul Wesley and Carson Kressley. The show's executive producer Michael Gelman will also provide the best tips for cooking steaks at home during the episode. The show's latest season brought new highs for the broadcast, as July was Live's best numbers in more than three months. According to Deadline and data collected from Nielsen, Live With Kelly and Mark reached a summertime high during the week of July 21 — with numbers soaring to an average of 2.2 million viewers. The impressive total saw a seven percent spike from the week before and was the show's best weekly performance since April.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been hosting 'Live' together since April 2023.