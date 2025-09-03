or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
mark consuelos
ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Consuelos Hilariously Mimics the 'Gen Z Stare' After Awkward Encounter With Young Fan: Watch

Source: MEGA; Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos said he was given the 'Gen Z stare' by a young man during his summer break.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos encountered a member of Gen Z in the wild — and he can't stop thinking about it.

The Riverdale actor made viewers laugh during the Wednesday, September 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as he imitated the facial expressions of a recent young fan he met in the real world.

"We were talking about that 'Gen Z stare.' I had that experience over break," Consuelos told his co-host, wife Kelly Ripa, and Live's executive producer Michael Gelman during the show's opening segment.

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

"I was playing volleyball and there was a young man, I assume he was in that [Gen Z age group] and I said 'hey, I’m Mark, what’s your name?'" Consuelos recalled, as he abruptly paused his sentence to mimic a confused look on his face.

The Husband for Hire actor sat frozen with his eyes wide, as he acted as though thoughts were swirling through his head. He then pretended to squint his eyes and displayed an even deeper focus to resemble what society has deemed a "Gen Z stare."

What Is the 'Gen Z Stare?'

Photo of Mark Consuelos mimicked the 'Gen Z stare' during the September 3 episode of 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos mimicked the 'Gen Z stare' during the September 3 episode of 'Live.'

Overall, the internet has come together to describe the term "Gen Z stare" as a moment when the demographic born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s responds to certain social settings with a drawn-out, disengaged facial expression.

"I said 'I'm Mark, what’s your name. And he's like 'Sam?'" Consuelos continued, as the audience bursted into laughter. "It was shocking that we had a conversation."

MORE ON:
mark consuelos

Image of Mark Consuelos was baffled by the encounter.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos was baffled by the encounter.

After Consuelos' Gen Z impression, Ripa teased her husband as she asked: "Why are you blowing up Sam’s spot?"

"No one knows who Sam is," Consuelos insisted, though his wife argued, "[what if] Sam watches this show? He probably recognized you."

"No. He doesn’t live in this country," the dad-of-three noted.

Image of Mark Consuelos urged young fans to 'put their phones away' more.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos urged young fans to 'put their phones away' more.

"But did it ever occur to you that maybe he didn’t speak English?" Ripa continued to question, as Consuelos responded: "No he speaks the proper English. Like the real English. Like British English."

Ripa replied: "Oh, he’s British. We nailed that down."

After his experience encountering a "Gen Z stare," Consuelos urged young viewers to "put [their] phones away" and "bring conversation back."

'Live' Returns for Season 38

Image of Kelly Ripa has been a co-host on 'Live' for 25 seasons.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa has been a co-host on 'Live' for 25 seasons.

Wednesday's episode was the second of Live's 38th season, which premiered on Tuesday, September 2, after a summer of pre-recorded episodes and absences from both Ripa and Consuelos.

"Today is the first day of Live's 38th season!" Ripa excitedly shared on the installment.

Consuelos asked his spouse how many seasons Ripa has been a co-host for, as she comedically answered "25 — which we can all agree is in fact a life sentence."

