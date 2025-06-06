Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Burst Into Laughter as Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Embarrassing 'White Lotus' Confession on 'Live'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn't help but giggle as Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed his character from The White Lotus had been the subject of an adult film storyline.
Schwarzenegger appeared as a guest on the Friday, June 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, where he was asked by Ripa about how drastically his life has changed in the months since his "pivotal White Lotus role" skyrocketed his success in Hollywood.
In Season 3 of the hit series, the 31-year-old portrayed the role of Saxon Ratliff — a young businessman who had been traveling with his family as a guest of the White Lotus resort in Thailand. The plot line took a turn, however, when things became incestual with Schwarzenegger's character and his brother.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Says 'White Lotus' Fame Has Been a 'Whirlwind'
"It’s been a whirlwind," Schwarzenegger admitted, prompting Ripa to comedically follow-up by asking: "Do people think you’re a weirdo now?"
In response, the Midnight Sun actor replied, "I don’t know about a weirdo. Yeah, I mean some people do."
After some thought, Schwarzenegger confessed to having "some weird experiences" since his starring role — with people even calling him "Saxon" from down the street instead of his real name.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Explains Shocking Fan Interaction
One moment in particular stood out to Schwarzenegger involving his pal and Consuelos' Riverdale costar KJ Apa.
"We were, I don’t know, I hope this is PG enough," Schwarzenegger warned, though Ripa and her husband gave him the green light to "go for it."
"I’m not making this up," he continued, explaining how he was working out with Apa at the gym one day when a fan approached him.
Schwarzenegger recalled: "[He] goes, ‘Hey, I’m such a big fan. I watched White Lotus. It was amazing.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thank you, thank you.’ And he was like, ‘But I had to come over and say something to you.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And he was like, ‘My boyfriend just booked playing Saxon Ratliff in the new Tight Lotus.'”
Patrick Schwarzenegger's 'White Lotus' Character Inspired Adult Film Storyline
The confession signaled a sea of roars from the audience, as Ripa asked, "What is that? What’s the Tight Lotus and how do I get one?"
Consuelos jumped in to inform his wife with the help of an Italian accent, "I would say that is, as my mom would say, a porno."
"Yeah," the actor embarrassingly confirmed.
Ripa and Consuelos also couldn't hold back their laughter, as the All My Children actor noted, "hey dude, you know you made it.”
"That’s when you know," Ripa agreed.
Still baffled by his interaction with the fan, Schwarzenegger stated: "My mouth was on the floor. I said, ‘Excuse me?’ And he goes, 'he’s portraying you in the Tight Lotus.' I said, 'Uh, okay.'"