Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Burst Into Laughter as Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Embarrassing 'White Lotus' Confession on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn't help but giggle as Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed his character from The White Lotus had been the subject of an adult film storyline.

Schwarzenegger appeared as a guest on the Friday, June 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, where he was asked by Ripa about how drastically his life has changed in the months since his "pivotal White Lotus role" skyrocketed his success in Hollywood.

In Season 3 of the hit series, the 31-year-old portrayed the role of Saxon Ratliff — a young businessman who had been traveling with his family as a guest of the White Lotus resort in Thailand. The plot line took a turn, however, when things became incestual with Schwarzenegger's character and his brother.