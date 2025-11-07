Mark Consuelos Gets 'Choked Out' on 'Live' by 'Terrifying' UFC Fighter as Wife Kelly Ripa Celebrates His Fate: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos experienced the ultimate smackdown on Live with Kelly and Mark. During the Friday, November 7, episode of his and wife Kelly Ripa's morning talk show, the famed actor, 54, found himself on the mat as he went head-to-head with none other than UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko. The brutal beatdown was much to the delight of Ripa — who relished in Consuelos getting absolutely demolished by the female fighter.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos' 'Day of Loss'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko joined the Friday, November 7, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

Ripa started Friday morning's show with a cheeky tease, joking about her husband’s upcoming fate. "There’s a lot of tomfoolery. We’re going to get to the bottom of it," she said before gleefully warning Consuelos, "You know what’s crazy? You’re going to lose the Sexiest Football Club Owner alive, and then you’re going to get choked out. It’s really a day of loss for you." Consuelos — who recently lost People's Sexiest Football Club Owner contest to David Beckham — laughed off the jab as he geared up for his big fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Enters Ring With UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa stood to the side as UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko taught Mark Consuelos how to fight.

Later in the show, after interviews with Michael Bublé and Janelle James, the pair slipped off their shoes and entered a makeshift ring right on the set of Live. Ripa eagerly stepped aside as her husband squared off with the mixed martial arts icon. Earlier in the episode, Ripa expressed her excitement about the face-off, cheering, "She's going to fight with you today!" Once Consuelos was in the ring, Shevchenko made her entrance, visibly prepared to show the Riverdale actor some serious moves.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Finds UFC Fighter Valentina Shevchenko 'Terrifying'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos admitted UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko is 'terrifying.'

Consuelos admitted he found the athlete "terrifying" — and she quickly proved why. The UFC star started with an uppercut, then escalated to a series of intimidating maneuvers, even leaping into the air with her fist raised before stopping just shy of Consuelos' face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko pretended to knee Mark Consuelos in his guts.

The segment hit its peak when Shevchenko pretended to strike Consuelos' midsection with her knee, sending both him and Ripa into fits of laughter, before finally tossing him to the ground in a playful but convincing takedown. Ever the professional, Consuelos rolled to the side, brushed himself off and threw the show to commercial — proving he can take a hit and keep the cameras rolling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Fans got a kick out of watching Mark Consuelos try to fight.