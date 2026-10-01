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Mark Consuelos Calls Annual Sexiest Man Alive Competition 'the Most Important Election of Our Lives' After Son Is Nominated

Image of Mark Consuelos is taking his son's nomination very seriously.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos is taking his son's nomination very seriously.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos is ready to campaign for son Joaquin.

During the Wednesday, September 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, while discussing the nominations for the annual Sexiest Man Alive with his wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, they shared that their youngest son has been put up for the race of the Sexiest Broadway Debut Star, with Consuelos emphasizing the importance of the situation.

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Image of Mark Consuelos is taking his son's nomination very seriously.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared their son's nomination on September 30.

"I'm gonna take you on a journey, so I want you all to go with me," Ripa began.

"I am married to one of People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive," she continued.

Michael Gelman, the show's producer, jumped in: "Former."

"Former, and it doesn't matter," Ripa stated. "The title lasts forever, Gelman. Don't be jealous."

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'I Cannot Believe This Embarrassment of Riches'

Image of Mark Consuelos and his older son, Mikey, have also been up for the honor.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos and his older son, Mikey, have also been up for the honor.

"And I gave birth; my oldest son was also a People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive," the Hope & Faith star shared.

Consuelos asked, "Is that true? Mikey?"

"Yep," Ripa replied. "Runs in the family."

"Now, I cannot believe this embarrassment of riches," she quipped. "But our youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, has now been nominated in People Magazine's Choice Poll as the Sexiest Broadway Debut Star Alive. I don't know what to do with all of this sexiness."

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'We Want Joaquin to Win'

Image of Kelly Ripa said she thinks there is chance her son won't know he was nominated.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said she thinks there is chance her son won't know he was nominated.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute. I made my Broadway debut this year as well," added Consuelos.

She told her husband, "Calm down, you can't win every year."

"Wouldn't that be amazing if we were up against each other?" the Riverdale star added, before saying he was kidding. "We want Joaquin to win."

Consuelos claimed, "There is gonna be no living with him."

"Oh, really? I think he's the opposite," Ripa said about the pair's son. "There's a chance he will have no idea this is happening."

'Forget About November'

Image of Mark Consuelos said this will be 'the most important election of our lives.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos said this will be 'the most important election of our lives.'

"But maybe People Magazine could give us updates as it's going along. What do you think?" Consuelos asked a crew member. "See where he is, and maybe we can push him over the top."

"Oh, my gosh, are you kidding me?" Ripa interjected.

Consuelos replied that he is taking his support for Joaquin’s campaign very seriously.

"We're campaigning. We're campaigning hard," he claimed. "This is the most important election of our lives."

Ripa laughed before adding, "Oh, my gosh..."

"Forget about November. This is happening. October. Maybe there'll be an October surprise," Consuelos concluded.

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