Mark Consuelos Jokes He 'Might As Well Finish' His Career With Wife Kelly Ripa By Cohosting 'Live'

Mark Consuelos teased at his reasons for choosing to host Live alongside wife Kelly Ripa after it was announced that longtime cohost Ryan Seacrest would be leaving the hit chat-fest earlier this month.

"We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together," the 51-year-old spilled to an outlet, referring to the pair's chance meeting at his 1995 audition for All My Children.

"So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC," Ripa, 52, added, "so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories."