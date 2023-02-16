Viewers Outraged After Ryan Seacrest Announces Marc Consuelos Will Replace Him On 'Live': 'A Little Too Inbred To Be Interesting'

"Not Mark Consuelos taking over for Ryan Seacrest on Kelly & Ryan…after Ryan took over for Michael who took over for Regis…this talk show just needs to hang it up," one Twitter user exclaimed. “UGH....love Ryan. He will be missed!! Can they reconsider the co-host please. Kelly & Mark are ok as a married couple off screen, but I can't stomach them being hosts together," another wrote.

“I don’t watch the show because Kelly Ripa gets on my nerves but working every day with her husband??? Mark is charming but it’s a little too inbred to be interesting," a third person penned, while another added, “The show is going to be rebranded as "Live With Kelly & Mark". Or... It can be called "Live With Kelly". Kelly has hosted by herself before. Ryan Seacrest is leaving to focus on #AmericanIdol because they have not found a star.... YET!!!!!”