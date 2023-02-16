Viewers Outraged After Ryan Seacrest Announces Marc Consuelos Will Replace Him On 'Live': 'A Little Too Inbred To Be Interesting'
Live! fans are not into the the idea of Mark Consuelos being a permeant cohost.
After Ryan Seacrest announced his upcoming departure from the ABC morning show after six years, it was revealed Kelly Ripa's husband will be taking over his slot permanently in the spring. However, viewers were outraged by the idea of the married couple hosting the show together every day.
"Not Mark Consuelos taking over for Ryan Seacrest on Kelly & Ryan…after Ryan took over for Michael who took over for Regis…this talk show just needs to hang it up," one Twitter user exclaimed. “UGH....love Ryan. He will be missed!! Can they reconsider the co-host please. Kelly & Mark are ok as a married couple off screen, but I can't stomach them being hosts together," another wrote.
“I don’t watch the show because Kelly Ripa gets on my nerves but working every day with her husband??? Mark is charming but it’s a little too inbred to be interesting," a third person penned, while another added, “The show is going to be rebranded as "Live With Kelly & Mark". Or... It can be called "Live With Kelly". Kelly has hosted by herself before. Ryan Seacrest is leaving to focus on #AmericanIdol because they have not found a star.... YET!!!!!”
The slams just kept coming as one person emphasized, “I feel like Kelly Ripa has been trying to make her husband a thing for years now. Outside of soaps, nobody cares."
This comes after the American Idol judge shocked the world on Thursday, February 16, during a live taping, with the news he would be leaving the New York based chat show to live full time in Los Angeles where he hosts his KISS FM radio show as well as the singing competition show.
“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest told the audience. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”