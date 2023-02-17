ABC Had Been Trying To Woo Mark Consuelos Into Joining 'Live With Kelly' Since Last Summer: Source
ABC had been eyeing Mark Consuelos for months ever since learning Ryan Seacrest was likely going to be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan.
The network was determined to fill Seacrest's spot with Kelly Ripa’s husband, as his previous appearances on the show proved to be a success, according to the ratings. The ABC exes reportedly approached the soap star about the position last summer, expecting that Seacrest would leave.
The American Idol host then announced his exit during the Thursday, February 16, episode, with his cohost noting they'd "been talking about [it] for a long time" — though they did not specify a timeframe.
"It was a tough, tough decision … Last year, we spoke and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host with Kel here … which is bittersweet," Seacrest shared Thursday morning.
Network brass apparently has Consuelos ready in the wings as a "built-in host."
"What I plan to do is once ‘American Idol’ starts from Los Angeles later this spring, I’ll head out to the West Coast and host that show," Seacrest added of his plans after saying goodbye to his job following his six-season run.
He then assured his Live fans that he will still "guest host and fill in" from time to time, with Ripa telling her partner: "The only person I can think of that is capable of holding [Ryan’s] torch the way [he has] held it would be my husband, Mark Consuelos."
An insider revealed that social media engagement spiked whenever Ripa and Consuelos — who wed in 1996 — were on air together, which apparently happened around 100 times over the years.
However, Consuelos coming on full time will certainly be something new for both viewers at home and the power couple, as Ripa even joked that is was "the nation’s weirdest social experiment."
The blonde bombshell has been co-hosting the daytime talk show since 2001, while Seacrest took over a permanent hosting spot alongside the author — who shares Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, with Consuelos — in 2017.
