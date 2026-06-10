Mark Consuelos Reacts to Knicks Loss and Police 'Shutting Down the City' for President Donald Trump: 'The Vibe Was Off'

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Mark Consuelos reacted to police "shutting down the city" for President Donald Trump to attend the New York Knicks game on Tuesday, June 8. On the June 9 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos discussed attending round three of the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden. "Tell me about your journey," Kelly Ripa said. "You know, listen, the barricades," Consuelos said. "They shut down the city because the president was in town."

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'The Vibe Was Off'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'The vibe was off, for sure,' Mark Consuelos said of the New York Knicks game.

"Just to get in, the amount of security was wild," he added. "And then the Knicks started off the game really badly. A lot of bad passes. " The New York City-based basketball team is playing against the San Antonio Spurs for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. In the final rounds of competition, the Knicks were up two games to nothing before losing 115-111 in game three. "They came back by halftime," Consuelos said, "But they ended up losing." "The vibe was off, for sure," he added.

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Donald Trump Blamed for Knicks Loss

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was blamed by critics for the New York Knicks' loss.

Many die-hard Knicks fans have blamed the president's presence at the game for the loss. Boos broke out when the cameras panned to the president watching the game from box seats. He was the first U.S. president to ever attend the NBA finals. After the game, Trump gave reporters his take on what sound resounded in the stadium as he was shown on the screen. "It was, I think, mostly cheers," he said. "It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic." Not only were the streets shut down in preparation for the president's appearance, but Madison Square Garden issued a no-bag policy for sports fans. Watch parties typically hosted in the surrounding area were canceled to accommodate the president's visit.

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The Trump Curse

Source: MEGA 'Trump is the curse of the Knicks,' one critic snubbed.

Knicks fans took to social media to react to Trump's presence at the high-profile game. "Wait, are the Knicks really gonna lose their first game after 13 straight wins the night that Donald Trump shows up?" one user said on X. "Trump really attended the game and the Knicks lost. Everyone saw this coming," another added. "Yeah, Trump is the curse of the Knicks," a third concluded. Fans also alleged that the president was caught nodding off just as the game was starting to heat up. "The most expensive taxpayer-funded nap," an X user joked. "Canceled watch parties around MSG just so Trump could fall asleep during the NBA finals and to have the Knicks lose," another added.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos is still confident the Knicks will 'come back in Game 4.'