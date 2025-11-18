Mark Consuelos Massages Kelly Ripa's Leg on 'Live': 'That Feels Good!'

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had yet another candid — and unexpectedly intimate — moment during the Tuesday, November 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark when a conversation about workout aches turned into an on-air massage. The couple kicked off the segment discussing a common annoyance: hip clicking during exercise. "What really happens when your hips are clicking during workouts?" Consuelos questioned while examining a paper about the health matter.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos gave Kelly Ripa an impromptu leg massage during 'Live.'

"Do your hips click? My hips click. Everything clicks," the Riverdale actor asked his wife while revealing his own aching body parts. Ripa didn't hesitate to confirm she deals with the same issue. "We were just talking about that," she replied. "Especially my left hip clicks loudly." Reading from the paper, Consuelos explained, "It's your IT band. That’s what it’s saying. Usually indicates your hips' surrounding tendons and muscles are tight and could move unevenly."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted Mark Consuelos' massage felt 'good.'

While demonstrating, Consuelos reached over and began massaging his wife's leg — prompting an immediate reaction. "That feels good, wait," Ripa said, visibly relaxing as he continued working on the area. Consuelos briefly stopped touching his spouse and kept explaining the source of the sensation. "Your hip flexor, sliding over the bone," he continued, though Ripa interrupted to ask, "Do you want to get the rest?"

Kelly Ripa's Hip 'Irritates' Her When She Works Out

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa asked Mark Consuelos to keep massaging him after he stopped.

"Yeah, let me get the rest," he agreed, finishing the impromptu massage. The co-hosts then assured viewers the clicking wasn't anything serious, as Consuelos noted: "If your hip clicks and there’s no pain or swelling or stiffness, it's usually harmless." Ripa understood, though she admitted it still bothers her. "It clicks but it doesn’t hurt. But it's irritating to me — especially if I'm doing ab work," she shared.

Mark Consuelos Jokes He Sounds Like a 'Tap Dance Class' When He Works Out

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa both admitted their hips 'click' all the time.