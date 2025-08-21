ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Rolls Her Eyes as Mark Consuelos Claims He Mastered '20-Minute Naps': 'He'll Sleep Through 3 Episodes' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos constantly sleeps through episodes when they watch TV together. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 21 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' latest teasing session involved the Riverdale actor's nap schedule. During the Thursday, August 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married couple discussed the "best time" to take a nap, as well as how long they should last, prompting the pair to disagree about taking a short snooze. While Consuelos is a big fan of napping, Ripa never wakes up from them feeling refreshed and renewed.

Kelly Ripa Has a 'Problem' With Napping

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted she always wakes up from naps feeling worse.

The conversation began by Ripa mentioning how research shows the "best time to take a nap is 1:42 p.m." Consuelos realized that is "right in the middle of my workout," admitting he always "feels like napping."

Ripa, however, couldn't relate, as she admitted: "Any nap for me, even if it's a 5-minute nap, I feel like I'm coming down with something dreadful." "If I’m napping it’s a problem," she confessed.

Mark Consuelos Loves Taking 20-Minute Naps

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos enjoys a good 20-minute nap.

While some studies claimed a 51-minute nap at 1:42 p.m. is the best time and length for a brief rest, Ripa also read how "a quick 20-minute nap is perfect for a recharge without sleep inertia." The revelation caused Consuelos to raise his hand and light up with a smile, as he declared: "I do that all the time. 20-minute nap."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased her husband for oversleeping during naps.

Ripa immediately had a look of disagreement spread across her face, as she rolled her eyes and teased her husband, insisting, "I would say you’re more in the hour and 35 minute range." "He doesn’t know. We'll be binge-watching something and he will sleep through three episodes of it and then he's like, 'how long was I out? 20 minutes?' And I'm like, '20 minutes times six.'"

When Will 'Live' Return With Realtime Episodes?

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'Live With Kelly and Mark' is currently on summer break.