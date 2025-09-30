ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Tries Reaching Into Kelly Ripa's Cleavage After Her Mic Falls Off During 'Live': 'Can I Find It?' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos wanted to reach into Kelly Ripa's dress during a silly moment on 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 30 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Mark Consuelos will never miss an opportunity to touch his wife, Kelly Ripa! The Riverdale actor tried to get handsy with his spouse of almost 30 years after Ripa's microphone dropped down her dress during the Tuesday, September 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. Ripa had to dig "into the cleavage" to retrieve her mic during a mid-episode mishap — and Consuelos was kind enough to offer his help.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa's microphone fell into her dress during the September 30 episode of 'Live.'

The hilarious moment occurred while Ripa and Consuelos were discussing the Disney Service Awards that took place on Monday night, September 29. "Were you invited to that?" Ripa asked her husband, to which he replied: "I was not." "Nor was I. But anyway, it’s a pretty big deal," she admitted, noting three of Live's producers were honored at the event after hitting career milestones at the ABC talk show. Among honorees was one of Live's "O.G." employees Delores Spruell Jackson — who celebrated 45 years at the company. Elyssa Shapiro and Lori Schulweis were also honored for hitting 30 years at the talk show.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa had to 'reach down deep' into her cleavage to retrieve her mic.

Noting how each honoree receives a Jiminy Cricket trophy, Consuelos asked Ripa, "you have that too, right?" Ripa — who became a co-host on Live in February 2001 — confirmed she did, while Consuelos pointed out that he's "been working for the company for two and a half years" on the talk show "and then seven years before that with the soap." Consuelos and Ripa met on the ABC drama series All My Children in 1995. The Husband for Hire actor joked about how he still has "another 11 years" before he'd be eligible to receive an award for 20 years at the company, as Ripa quipped: "You're not gonna make it."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos asked Kelly Ripa if he could reach into her dress.

Consuelos was agreeing with Ripa when he noticed an issue with his wife's microphone. "Your mic fell," he informed Ripa, who said, "Oh, my mic fell?" Ripa then proceeded to take a look down her dress, as Consuelos reached toward his wife's body and asked, "Can I find it?"

Kelly Ripa' Mic Falls Off During 'Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos was all smiles at the thought of touching his wife.