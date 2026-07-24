ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for 'Shaving' His 'Whole Body' and Wearing 'Short Shorts' at Daughter's Camp: 'The Other Moms Ran to the Dock' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa recounted a hilarious story about her husband Mark Consuelos on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.' Olivia Callanan July 24 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'I Keep Going Back to the Time Lola Was at Summer Camp'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark The story took place when their daughter, Lola Consuelos, was at summer camp.

The story began with Ripa recalling that parents were asked to join their children in the camp's "snake lake." "I keep going back to the time Lola was at summer camp," Ripa started. Consuelos chimed in, "Yeah..." Ripa went on to explain to the audience, "You had to be the swim parent to get in the snake lake. Cause there were snakes in the lake, and I simply refused. And all the other moms refused too. And we were like, look, look, we've done everything else for this camp, 'You're getting in the lake.'"

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'You Were Shaving Your Whole Body'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark At the time, Mark Consuelos was 'shaving' his 'whole body.'

"So, yeah, it was all the dads did this. All the dads did this with their kids, when we went to visit Lola in Maine, and I had been racing on a bike team for a couple years at that point. And so my legs were bigger, like your quads just get big," Consuelos added. Ripa clarified, "And you were shaving your whole body." "Well, no, no. You shaved your legs in case you fall when you fall..." Consuelos said as he tried to defend himself. "And your arms," his wife teased him. Consuelos said, "That's not because we thought it looked good."

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'It Was Amazing'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa could not help but laugh as she and Mark Consuelos told the story.

"I'm not saying it's because you thought it looked good. I'm just saying, I'm giving everyone the proper... I want them to conceptualize. I want them to go on a visual memory with me that they did not witness, okay? So a picture of Mark shaved down," Ripa added. "Yeah. And so I put, I just threw a bathing suit in, and I had like regular bathing suits, but these were a little shorter. They were shorts, but they were just a little bit, like maybe five inches or less. And I put them on, and I was like, 'oh, no.' I mean, shaved legs, really short shorts," Consuelos admitted. Ripa shared as she laughed, "And Mark came out, he came out of the bunk, and he looks at me, and he goes, 'Poor Lola.' It was amazing."

'The Other Moms Ran to the Dock'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos admitted the moment was 'embarrassing.'