Mark Harmon Is Confident a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Will Happen
Mark Harmon is fully supportive of a Freaky Friday sequel!
The actor was asked about the potential follow-up to the 2003 movie while on the Monday, November 27, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The NCIS alum, 72, believes there's so much hype about the flick "because [Jamie Lee Curtis] is talking about it, and you know Jamie."
"Yeah, I love Jamie!" Kelly Clarkson replied.
"I do too. And I’ve known her since she was 15, and if she’s talking about it, then it’ll happen, because all things happen," he quipped of reviving one of Lindsay Lohan's most beloved flicks.
Harmon, who played the fiancé-turned-husband to Curtis' character, didn't elaborate on whether or not he was involved in the sequel.
Curtis' discussions about a second movie heightened this year when she was interviewed by The New York Times.
"I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," she spilled. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”
The Oscar winner, 65, noted, "they're leaving it in the hands that be," adding, "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."
While the plot is still under wraps, the mom-of-two previously joked about where she wants to see her character in the future.
"Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," she spilled on The View last year. "I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world."
The legendary actress added fuel to the sequel fire earlier this month when she surprised fans by posting a selfie alongside her onscreen daughter, 37, after the Hollywood strike finally came to an end.
"Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan @disney," she captioned the cute photo, which sent fans into a frenzy.
"Yesss please please !!!!!!! We need more Freaky Friday 😍😍😍😍," one admirer commented on the upload, while another asked, "IS THIS A TEASE FOR A SEQUEL?? 😳."
"YESSSS I AM SO READY FOR THIS!!!!" a third declared of a second movie. "I adore you both!!!"