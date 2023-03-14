Hoda Kotb Thanks Jamie Lee Curtis For Sending Daughter 'Touching' Gifts During Toddler's 'Scary' Hospitalization
Though Jamie Lee Curtis has been the talk of the town for the past few months, she still took a moment out of her hectic schedule to spread the love.
In fact, Hoda Kotb revealed that while daughter Hope, 3, was in the ICU earlier this month, the Oscar winner sent the tot a gift!
The TV star shared the sweet story on the Tuesday, March 14, episode of Today while interviewing the icon about her big Academy Awards win.
"I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all of the Amazon stuff that you get. And Jamie Lee, I open the package and inside I saw two teddy bears and a beautiful 'My Hand in Yours' that you had given to my girls," the mom-of-two recalled, referencing Curtis' company that donates money to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
"I thought to myself, ‘In the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids,’" continued Kotb. "And I can’t tell you how touching and how beautiful I thought that was."
The news anchor said the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress included a note that read, "I know it was scary. This is for your girls."
The Halloween lead was more than grateful to be able to provide some comfort to Haley, 6, and Hope in such a difficult time.
"You're welcome! Listen, I get it. It's the hardest thing in the world. There's nothing scarier than a sick kid. And that's why I made My Hand in Yours, and that's why I support Children's Hospital Los Angeles as you support your children's hospital. This is what we do," shared Curtis, who has two children of her own. "So I'm simply showing up for you in the way I could."
As OK! reported, Kotb recently took a two-week hiatus from the morning show due to her daughter's hospitalization, making a return on the March 6 episode.
"I’m so grateful she’s home," she gushed of her little girl, who she co-parents with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. "We are watching her closely. I am just so happy."