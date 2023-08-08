Chad Michael Murray Discusses Possibility of Returning for the 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Is Chad Michael Murray ready to reclaim his teen heartthrob status?
For the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday, the actor opened up like never before about his time filming and bonding with his costars — and he also revealed he would totally be down to reprise his role for the upcoming sequel!
"They announced it, and then everyone went on strike. So I think the development is on hold for the moment," the One Tree Hill alum noted of the sequel to body swap movie, which was first announced this past May with both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis having already signed on. "It would be awesome to come back and have Jake come in and reenter the world of mayhem."
"It would only be that much more interesting having Jamie potentially play a grandma or Lindsay playing a mother and Jake entering that world in some weird, bizarre way or still a part of it," he confessed. "It would be fantastic. I’d be all in."
As fans of the teen rom-com know, Murray had the opportunity to kiss both of the movie stars onscreen, and he admitted that the Mean Girls lead was actually a bit nervous for their smooch!
The Hollywood hunk recalled how Curtis tried to reassure Lohan by planting one on Murray unexpectedly.
"Jamie goes, 'Forget about it, come here.' And she kisses me and pulls away and goes, 'See? It’s easy! It’s nothing! Right, Chad?'" he recalled. "I’m like, 'Oh, it’s great! Fantastic!' And from that moment, I kept thinking how I’d get to go home and tell my dad that I kissed Jamie Lee Curtis! How cool is that? We grew up watching True Lies, Trading Places. Halloween to this day is my favorite horror movie."
"What a trooper she is for just leading the way and breaking it down so simplistically for Lindsay and trying to make her feel comfortable," he added.
Murray admitted he was quite anxious himself for his one-on-one scenes with the Oscar winner.
"It wasn’t uncomfortable flirting with Jamie; it was just nerve-racking to not screw it up. Like, am I flirting too much? Too little? Am I coming off creepy? You worry about all those things," he said. "But Jamie was the best and was right there supporting me."
Vulture interviewed Murray, with the conversation taking place before the SAG-AFTRA strike.