'He Wielded Power': Mark Ronson Felt Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Chaotic Energy' When He DJ'd at Rapper's Parties Years Before Abuse Allegations
DJ Mark Ronson didn't get a good vibe from Sean "Diddy" Combs the first time he met him years ago.
In his new memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, Ronson recalled having a negative first impression of the rapper decades before his abuse and sexual assault allegations were brought to light last year.
Mark Ronson Worked as a DJ at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties
"For all the gigs I played for Puff, he probably spoke five sentences to me," the music producer, 50, wrote in his tome, which released on Tuesday, September 16. "But even to me, the DJ, he emitted a chaotic energy that left me both starstruck and deeply unnerved."
Ronson said the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, "wielded a tremendous amount of power and cachet" in the NYC club scene, noting, "He made people’s careers — playing gigs for him certainly helped mine — and his disapproval meant a certain kind of exile."
The nine-time Grammy winner described Diddy as "a force who could will anything into existence, no matter the cost."
"He took over downtown — and then the Hamptons — until the whole city seemed to revolve around him and his parties," explained Ronson.
"I’m sure he thought I was a great DJ, but on his mission to shake up New York society, it didn’t hurt to have a fresh-faced white kid from a nice family in the booth," the British star continued. "When I got booked to play his parties, I’d look to the VIP area and see people like Muhammad Ali, Martha Stewart, Denzel [Washington] and the Duchess of York [Sarah Ferguson] all mingling. Everyone went."
Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Downfall
As OK! reported, Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
When his trial concluded in July, he was found guilty only on the prostitution charges, but since he was denied bail, he'll remain behind bars until his October 3 sentencing.
The Rapper Faces Countless More Lawsuits
Despite escaping the more serious charges, the trial revealed Combs had abused ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 39, who testified in court about their toxic romance, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.
In addition, the father-of-seven has been sued for sexual assault by dozens of other male and females, with many of them claiming they were drugged and raped at one of his "freak offs," which is what he called his sexual parties.