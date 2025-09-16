'He Wielded Power': Mark Ronson Felt Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Chaotic Energy' When He DJ'd at Rapper's Parties Years Before Abuse Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Mark Ronson didn't get a good vibe from Sean "Diddy" Combs the first time he met him years ago. In his new memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, Ronson recalled having a negative first impression of the rapper decades before his abuse and sexual assault allegations were brought to light last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Ronson Worked as a DJ at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties

Source: mega In Mark Ronson's memoir, he recalled Sean 'Diddy' Combs having a 'chaotic energy' decades before the allegations against him were revealed.

"For all the gigs I played for Puff, he probably spoke five sentences to me," the music producer, 50, wrote in his tome, which released on Tuesday, September 16. "But even to me, the DJ, he emitted a chaotic energy that left me both starstruck and deeply unnerved." Ronson said the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, "wielded a tremendous amount of power and cachet" in the NYC club scene, noting, "He made people’s careers — playing gigs for him certainly helped mine — and his disapproval meant a certain kind of exile." The nine-time Grammy winner described Diddy as "a force who could will anything into existence, no matter the cost."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The DJ said that in the '90s, NYC 'revolved around Diddy and his parties.'

"He took over downtown — and then the Hamptons — until the whole city seemed to revolve around him and his parties," explained Ronson. "I’m sure he thought I was a great DJ, but on his mission to shake up New York society, it didn’t hurt to have a fresh-faced white kid from a nice family in the booth," the British star continued. "When I got booked to play his parties, I’d look to the VIP area and see people like Muhammad Ali, Martha Stewart, Denzel [Washington] and the Duchess of York [Sarah Ferguson] all mingling. Everyone went."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Downfall

Source: mega Combs has been in prison since September 2024 and will receive his sentencing over prostitution charges in October.

As OK! reported, Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. When his trial concluded in July, he was found guilty only on the prostitution charges, but since he was denied bail, he'll remain behind bars until his October 3 sentencing.

The Rapper Faces Countless More Lawsuits

Source: mega The rapper faces several more sexual assault lawsuits from both men and women.