Oprah Winfrey Declares She's 'Never' Been 'Near' One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties as Rapper's Trial Continues
Oprah Winfrey set the record straight about her involvement with Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The former talk show host joined Bishop T.D. Jakes on Thursday, June 19, at his annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas, Texas.
During their panel discussion in front of more than 2,000 audience members, Winfrey declared, “First of all, I have never been near a Puff party.”
“Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out,” she added.
Oprah Winfrey Denies Going to a Diddy S-- Party
Jakes chimed in to clear his name after he was identified in the lawsuit filed by Bad Boy Records music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.
“I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people, and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff,” the famed pastor said.
In the $30 million civil lawsuit filed in February 2024, Jones claimed Diddy had drugged, sexually harassed and threatened him.
He also alleged to have “irrefutable evidence” about “Mr. Combs detailing how he planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit.”
Bishop T.D. Jakes Denies Allegations
In December 2023, the bishop was accused of participating in Diddy’s s-- parties. He then denied the allegations during a Christmas Eve service at The Potter’s House, the megachurch led by Jakes.
“The worst that could happen, if everything was true, all I got to do is repent sincerely, from my heart,” he said. “There’s enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don’t care what it is, the blood would fix it. But I ain’t got to repent about this.”
Although part of Jones’ claims made against Diddy in his lawsuit were dismissed by a judge, the bishop’s reputation was dismantled in the process.
New Photos From Raid of Diddy's Home Emerge
Currently, the disgraced “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper is on trial after he was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In one of the latest breakthroughs of the trial, photos of baby oil, bags of drugs and lubrication were presented to the court. The images were taken by the FBI during the raid of Diddy’s home in March 2024 and shared in court on Friday, June 20.
Jurors in Shock as They Watch Diddy Freak Off Videos
On June 16, the jurors were shown partial videos of Diddy’s “freak offs.” One female juror reportedly “winced” and had a “furrowed” brow as she watched the shocking footage. Another female juror “moved uncomfortably in her seat and put her hand to her head as she watched.”
The rapper’s trial began in May and is ongoing. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.