Oprah Winfrey Declares She's 'Never' Been 'Near' One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties as Rapper's Trial Continues

Oprah Winfrey set the record straight about her involvement with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The former talk show host joined Bishop T.D. Jakes on Thursday, June 19, at his annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas, Texas.

During their panel discussion in front of more than 2,000 audience members, Winfrey declared, “First of all, I have never been near a Puff party.”

“Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out,” she added.