Article continues below advertisement
Oprah Winfrey Declares She's 'Never' Been 'Near' One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties as Rapper's Trial Continues

photo of Oprah Winfrey and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The famed talk show host denied being a part of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' freak offs.

By:

June 22 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey set the record straight about her involvement with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The former talk show host joined Bishop T.D. Jakes on Thursday, June 19, at his annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas, Texas.

During their panel discussion in front of more than 2,000 audience members, Winfrey declared, “First of all, I have never been near a Puff party.”

“Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey Denies Going to a Diddy S-- Party

Oprah Winfrey denied taking part in a Diddy s-- party.

Jakes chimed in to clear his name after he was identified in the lawsuit filed by Bad Boy Records music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

“I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people, and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff,” the famed pastor said.

Article continues below advertisement

oprah winfrey shes never been to sean diddy combs parties
T.D. Jakes was mentioned in Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' $30 million lawsuit.

In the $30 million civil lawsuit filed in February 2024, Jones claimed Diddy had drugged, sexually harassed and threatened him.

He also alleged to have “irrefutable evidence” about “Mr. Combs detailing how he planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bishop T.D. Jakes Denies Allegations

oprah winfrey shes never been near one of sean diddy combs parties
The bishop denied all allegations made by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones.

In December 2023, the bishop was accused of participating in Diddy’s s-- parties. He then denied the allegations during a Christmas Eve service at The Potter’s House, the megachurch led by Jakes.

“The worst that could happen, if everything was true, all I got to do is repent sincerely, from my heart,” he said. “There’s enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don’t care what it is, the blood would fix it. But I ain’t got to repent about this.”

Although part of Jones’ claims made against Diddy in his lawsuit were dismissed by a judge, the bishop’s reputation was dismantled in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

New Photos From Raid of Diddy's Home Emerge

oprah winfrey shes never been near sean diddy combs parties trial
The FBI's photos from the raid of Diddy's home were presented in court on June 20.

Currently, the disgraced “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper is on trial after he was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In one of the latest breakthroughs of the trial, photos of baby oil, bags of drugs and lubrication were presented to the court. The images were taken by the FBI during the raid of Diddy’s home in March 2024 and shared in court on Friday, June 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Jurors in Shock as They Watch Diddy Freak Off Videos

oprah winfrey never been near sean diddy combs parties
Jurors of Diddy's trial were given access to freak off videos during trial on June 16.

On June 16, the jurors were shown partial videos of Diddy’s “freak offs.” One female juror reportedly “winced” and had a “furrowed” brow as she watched the shocking footage. Another female juror “moved uncomfortably in her seat and put her hand to her head as she watched.”

The rapper’s trial began in May and is ongoing. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

