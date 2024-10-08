Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Durham Shares Naked Picture of the Actor Showering on Vacation in Fiji

Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, gave fans a treat when she shared a NSFW photo of the actor while on vacation in Fiji. In the sultry picture, which was uploaded to Rhea's Instagram page, Wahlberg was seen enjoying his outdoor shower in the nude.

“😉😉Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg 💋👀,” Durham, 46, joked in the caption as she planted a heart sticker over her husband's behind.