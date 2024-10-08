Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Durham Shares Naked Picture of the Actor Showering on Vacation in Fiji
Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, gave fans a treat when she shared a NSFW photo of the actor while on vacation in Fiji. In the sultry picture, which was uploaded to Rhea's Instagram page, Wahlberg was seen enjoying his outdoor shower in the nude.
“😉😉Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg 💋👀,” Durham, 46, joked in the caption as she planted a heart sticker over her husband's behind.
One day prior to the clothes-free snap, Durham shared a slew of pictures from their getaway. "Thank you @comolaucalaisland for the most beautiful stay in Fiji! 🇫🇯 🌴🥥🍍🍵 We’ll be back! 🫐⛰️🏝️🌊🌺🐠🦀🦑," she wrote.
Of course, people loved seeing the lovebirds, who share four kids: Brendan, 16, and Michael, 18, and daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14, have some time to relax.
One person wrote, "Aweeee special memories ❤️ so dreamy," while another said, "Beautiful photos! Glad you enjoyed Fiji ! 🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯."
A third person added, "Vacay fam is the best. All of your smiles are so relaxed ❤️."
For his part, the dad-of-four shared a video of him and his wife having some fun in the rain while on the island.
"Finally getting a little relaxation time with the family🙏❤️🙏. 🙏😎🙏," he captioned the clip.
“On this beautiful holiday the sun will shine for you," the Hollywood star said while donning a black bathing suit.
“We’ve always wanted to come here, we’ve been talking about this for twenty-something years. Come out sun!” he added as he shouted to the sky.
As OK! previously reported, Wahlberg uprooted his family from California to Las Vegas — a decision he doesn't regret in the slightest.
"When we decided to move [to Las Vegas], we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place and we now moved into another place," he told Today in 2023.
"The plan was always to build not only a studio but a family home," he continued. "We just moved from one house to another."
He previously said he wanted to give his kids a "better life."
"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," he explained.
"There's lots of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future," he added.