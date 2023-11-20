Mark Wahlberg's Youngest Son Says He's a 'Better Actor' Than Him — But He's More 'Interested in Playing Video Games'
Mark Wahlberg revealed one of his children — Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13 — might be following in his footsteps one day!
"My youngest son says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games," the 52-year-old actor said in a new interview.
"I could've gotten him a part in my next film that comes out," the entrepreneur admitted. "A 15-year-old who loves video games, but he had to go through the process and audition."
However, the teenager wasn't ready to commit to anything just yet. "I had to know that he was serious and not gonna get the job and, like school, 'I don't wanna go today Dad.' So he didn't audition, so I didn't push it," he shared.
Meanwhile, Wahlberg's other kids, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, all have other passions they are currently pursuing.
"My son's really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now. My daughter [Grace] obviously is an equestrian," he noted.
As OK! previously reported, the dad-of-four moved his family from Hollywood to Sin City — and he hasn't looked back.
"They love Vegas," the Transformers alum previously told E! News this year. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."
"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he told Extra in another interview about their big change. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community. There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."
E! News spoke to Wahlberg about his kids.