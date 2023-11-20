Mark Wahlberg's Youngest Son Says He's a 'Better Actor' Than Him — But He's More 'Interested in Playing Video Games'

Mark Wahlberg revealed one of his children — Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13 — might be following in his footsteps one day!

"My youngest son says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games," the 52-year-old actor said in a new interview.