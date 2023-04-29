Mark Wahlberg & Family 'Love' Las Vegas After Leaving L.A.: 'Everybody is Thriving'
Mark Wahlberg needs an "I ❤️ Las Vegas" T-Shirt! On Thursday, April 27, the famous actor discussed his family’s transition to Sin City after their recent move from Los Angeles, California.
"They love Vegas," he shared about his family-of-six. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great."
The father-of-four also expressed his own enthusiasm for living in the new city.
"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he noted, referring to the musician Vegas residencies. "I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting."
As OK! previously reported, in April 2022, Wahlberg put his $87.5 million Los Angeles home on the market after originally buying the lavish property for just $8.25 million back in 2009.
Several months later, the Father Stu star uprooted his brood’s life in Beverly Hills to settle in Sin City. The Ted actor, who is married Rhea Durham, made the move with his wife and their children Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.
As OK! previously reported, the Massachusetts native discussed his relocation in more detail earlier this month.
"People have a tendency to think of Las Vegas as the Vegas Strip. There's tons of stuff to do here outside of gaming and nightlife … There's lots of amazing communities that are faith-based and family-based and really cool, great schools," he explained.
"I couldn't be more excited," he added. "My kids are thriving here ... I've really been welcomed with open arms, which has been very nice."
He also mentioned how he has been planning to shoot his next movie in the Vegas area, saying, "It's a road trip across the U.S., and it was supposed to take place in California, and I said, 'No, no, no. I live in Nevada now, so we're gonna do it in Nevada.'"
"We’re showing people how amazing this city is and I can’t wait. We’re hoping we’re gonna premiere it here as well," he stated.
