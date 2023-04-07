Mark Wahlberg Has Been 'Welcomed With Open Arms' Since Relocating To Las Vegas With His Family: 'I Couldn't Be More Excited'
Mark Wahlberg is in a Nevada state of mind!
The actor, 51, recently revealed why he relocated his family to Las Vegas, and he couldn't help but gush over his new home state.
“People have a tendency to think of Las Vegas as the Vegas Strip. There's tons of stuff to do here outside of gaming and nightlife… There's lots of amazing communities that are faith-based and family-based and really cool, great schools," the Massachusetts native said in a new interview.
“I couldn't be more excited,” he continued. “My kids are thriving here ... I've really been welcomed with open arms, which has been very nice.”
Since the handsome hunk, who is married to Rhea Durham, is infatuated with the city of Las Vegas, he even wanted to shoot his next movie there. “It's a road trip across the U.S., and it was supposed to take place in California, and I said, ‘No, no, no. I live in Nevada now, so we're gonna do it in Nevada,'" he said of how he got the location switched.
“We’re showing people how amazing this city is and I can’t wait. We’re hoping we’re gonna premiere it here as well," he shared.
As OK! previously reported, Wahlberg, who shares Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, with Durham, gave more insight into why he wanted to move at this point in his life.
"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," The Departed star dished. "It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."
The father-of-four also explained that being away from L.A. is a chance for his kids to achieve anything they want to.
"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he said. "There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."
