NEWS Mark Zuckerberg Accused of 'Brown-Nosing' Kim Kardashian as He Wears Merch About Reality Star Being His Lawyer: Photo Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; @zuck/Instagram Mark Zuckerberg and Kim Kardashian engaged in some friendly social media banter.

Is Mark Zuckerberg in cahoots with the Kardashians? The Facebook CEO was trolled by social media users after he took to Instagram on Sunday, February 9, to share a photo of himself repping merch in support of Kim Kardashian.

Source: @zuck/Instagram Mark Zuckerberg sported a 'Kim is my lawyer' hoodie via Instagram.

"The only appropriate hoodie @krisjenner," Zuckerberg captioned the selfie — which featured the billionaire sporting a black "Kim is my lawyer" sweatshirt and his Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses. The Meta Platforms founder received Kardashian's stamp of approval with the social media shoutout, as she re-shared his post to her own Instagram Story while commenting on Zuckerberg's upload.

"Hahaha I love it!!! 🙋🏻‍♀️," Kardashian declared. Hours prior to his post, Kris Jenner shared photos from her most recent campaign promoting the smart shades in line with Super Bowl LIX.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian said she 'loved' Mark Zuckerberg repping her merchandise.

"That was fun! Who knew eye candy could be so tempting? Behind the scenes at the @raybanmeta big game spot 😎 @chrishemsworth and @prattprattpratt 🏈," she captioned photos highlighting her commercial. Jenner also re-shared clips of the campaign, including a video of Zuckerberg munching on a banana.

While the SKIMS co-founder and Jenner were fans of Zuckerberg's upload, many haters took the opportunity to criticize the tech guru over his recent mass layoffs, changes to Facebook and attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration last month. "Are you trying to tag and mingle with all these celebrities so that everyone forgets about how you coerced with the government to censor a certain group of people?" one person asked via social media, as another individual snubbed: "How about a shirt that says, 'I'm a brown-nosed sellout.'"

Source: MEGA Mark Zuckerberg has been in hot water for his decisions involving Facebook and Instagram lately.

"You sell out far easier than those glasses buds," a troll said via Facebook, where the photo of him in the hoodie was also shared, as another critic called him a "soul seller." "Everyone has a price, you went cheap," an additional internet user claimed, while someone suggested, "maybe Kim can get you out of those data lawsuits."

Meanwhile, a jokester quipped, "Kanye crying seeing this," in reference to Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, who has recently been on an unhinged social media spree sharing tons of antisemitic, offensive and harsh posts while fat-shaming plus-sized models, praising Adolf Hitler and referring to himself a "racist." West recently deactivated his account on Elon Musk's platform X after spending the weekend uploading hateful content.

Source: MEGA Kanye West criticized Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

On Sunday, the controversial rapper confirmed he was "logging out of Twitter," noting: "I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent." "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight," he concluded.