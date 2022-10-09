Kanye West Slams Mark Zuckerberg, Goes On Allegedly Anti-Semitic Rant After Instagram Restricts His Account
Kanye West isn't happy with Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram account was partially restricted over a series of offensive remarks. The "Praise God" rapper took to Twitter to slam the Facebook CEO for not being a good enough friend to him.
"Look at this Mark. How you gone [sic] kick me off Instagram?" he tweeted on Friday, October 7, next to a picture of himself and Zuckerberg seemingly singing karaoke together.
The following day, Ye found himself in hot water with Twitter as well, when the popular social media platform deleted a tweet in which the father-of-four threatened to call out Jewish people in an allegedly anti-Semitic rant.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," West wrote on Saturday, October 8, hours before Twitter took down the post for violating community standards.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic] also," he continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
That same day, the "Heartless" artist added, "who you think created cancel culture?" in a follow-up message that appeared to be referring to the previous deleted tweet.
This comes as West continues to face social media backlash from fans and celebrities alike for choosing to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt.
As OK! previously reported, the 45-year-old posed alongside conservative political commentator Candace Owens in matching shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3.
"Kim is not surprised by Kanye's decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention," an insider spilled at the time. "She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this."
Even worse, Owens had recently slammed both Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, accusing the 66-year-old of "selling her daughter's body."
"Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world, so she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family."