Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims 'Facebook Is the Enemy of the People' While Discussing Potential TikTok Ban

donald trump supporters raise nearly k pay legal billspp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Donald Trump went on a bizarre, rambling rant about the dangers of Facebook on the Monday, March 11, installment of CNBC's Squawk Box with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

During the interview, the journalist pointed out that the embattled ex-prez had once referred to TikTok as a National Security threat, but appears to have "reversed" his view on the controversial social media platform.

nikki haley doesnt flinch jake tapper donald trump erection jan
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared on CNBC's 'Squawk Box' on Monday, March 11.

"I could have banned TikTok. I had it banned just about, I could have got that done. But I said, you know what? But I’ll leave it up to you," he said. "I didn’t push them too hard because, you know, let them do their own research and development, and they decided not to do it."

"But as you know, I was at the point where I could have got that done if I wanted to," he rambled, repeating his point. "I sort of said, you guys decide you make that decision because it’s a tough decision to make.

donald trump facebook enemy people tiktok ban
Source: mega

Trump claimed Facebook is an 'enemy of the people.'

"Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok that love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who who will go crazy without it. There are a lot of, users. There’s, you know, a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok," he continued. "But the thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger. And I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media."

"What Facebah-book did with lock boxes, with a $500 million, [Mark] Zuckerberg’s, lock boxes that he put in. I mean, I considered illegal," he noted, without clarifying the exact situation he was referring to. "But, you know, so they, you know, they put people in jail when they spend, they put people in jail when they spent more than $5,600 in a campaign."

donald trump facebook enemy people tiktok ban
Source: mega

Mark Zuckerberg is a co-founder of Facebook.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
When Sorkin asked Trump if he genuinely believed that TikTok was a "national security threat" he replied that he did.

"And we have to very much go into privacy and make sure that we are protecting the American people’s privacy and data rights, and I agree, but, you know, we also have that problem with other you have that problem with Facebook and lots of other companies too," he said, again turning the subject back to Facebook.

donald trump colorado ballot decision unify country full immunity
Source: mega

Trump said TikTok is a national security threat, but reversed his views on banning it.

"I mean, they get the information, they get plenty of information, and they deal with China and they’ll do whatever China wants," he claimed. "But when I look at it, I’m not looking to make Facebook double the size."

Source: OK!

"If you ban TikTok, Facebook and others, but mostly Facebook will be a big beneficiary," he insisted. "And I think Facebook has been very just, I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to elections."

