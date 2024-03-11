Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims 'Facebook Is the Enemy of the People' While Discussing Potential TikTok Ban

"Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok that love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who who will go crazy without it. There are a lot of, users. There’s, you know, a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok," he continued. "But the thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger. And I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media."

"What Facebah-book did with lock boxes, with a $500 million, [Mark] Zuckerberg’s, lock boxes that he put in. I mean, I considered illegal," he noted, without clarifying the exact situation he was referring to. "But, you know, so they, you know, they put people in jail when they spend, they put people in jail when they spent more than $5,600 in a campaign."