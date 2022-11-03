Marlo Thomas Reacts To Heavy Backlash After Body-Shaming Sherri Shepherd On Her Own Show
Marlo Thomas issued a public apology after body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on her own talk show.
Following her Tuesday, November 1, appearance on Sherri, in which the That Girl icon imitated what the show host used to look like by puffing her own cheeks, Thomas said on Good Day New York, "I am so sorry about that."
"I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, 'Wow, you’ve really lost weight!' but I realized you’re not supposed to do that," the 84-year-old continued during her Thursday, November 3, appearance, emphasizing that she has "learned [her] lesson" and will "never do it again."
WENDY WILLIAMS' STAFFERS FEAR 'THEY ARE GOING TO GET PUSHED OUT' BY NEW BOSS SHERRI SHEPHERD'S TEAM
"I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never," Thomas quipped to Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto.
The Deceit actress added that she and Shepherd already spoke about the incident and are on good terms. “She called me, and she said, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know what this is about,'” Thomas said of what Shepherd told her, to which she responded, “‘Don’t worry.'”
“That’s a new thing, and I certainly understand it,” Thomas explained of not mentioning a person’s weight. “I mean, I never meant to ever offend anything, but I didn’t offend her. She came and jumped over on the couch and hugged me, and she just asked me to come back in November to do a St. Jude piece, so, you know, we’re fine.”
The award-winning actress came under fire earlier this week by Shepherd's Sherri staffers, who went into "mama bear mode" following comments that they felt crossed the line.
SHERRI SHEPHERD SHADES WENDY WILLIAMS, REVEALS HER TALK SHOW WILL NOT BE 'MEAN'
“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” the actress told the television personality, “And you used to be a big woman!”
“You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you’ve still got the boobies! That’s good,” Thomas added.
Though Shepherd took the actress’ comments in stride — laughing, jumping from her seat and revealing that she had “lost like 35 pounds” — some of her staffers were “very vocal” about not finding the comment funny, per an insider close to the show.