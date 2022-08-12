Sherri Shepherd Shades Wendy Williams, Reveals Her Talk Show Will Not Be 'Mean'

Over the 13 seasons of Williams' infamous chat show, she garnered a reputation for telling it just the way she saw it — even when it came to people's personal expense. Shepherd explained that Sherri will have a completely different vibe.

"And that’s what my talk show will embody," she noted. "Why would it be anything but that? As a celebrity myself, I know what it’s like to not feel safe appearing on a show or hoping a host doesn’t try to have a gotcha-moment with you. It will be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri."