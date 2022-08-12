Sherri Shepherd Shades Wendy Williams, Reveals Her Talk Show Will Not Be 'Mean'
Battle of the daytime divas? Sherri Shepherd seemingly threw some serious shade at Wendy Williams while teasing her upcoming talk show that will be replacing The Wendy Williams Show in the fall.
"Let’s be clear, I’m not a mean person at all!," the former cohost of The View said in a recent interview. "I'm all about positive energy. I’m about joy. I’m about kindness and laughter. Anyone that knows me will tell you just that."
TWITTER REACTS TO NEWS OF 'THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW' BEING CANCELED IN JUNE, REPLACED BY SHERRI SHEPHERD SHOW
Over the 13 seasons of Williams' infamous chat show, she garnered a reputation for telling it just the way she saw it — even when it came to people's personal expense. Shepherd explained that Sherri will have a completely different vibe.
"And that’s what my talk show will embody," she noted. "Why would it be anything but that? As a celebrity myself, I know what it’s like to not feel safe appearing on a show or hoping a host doesn’t try to have a gotcha-moment with you. It will be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri."
As OK! previously reported, the former radio jockey was not thrilled when she found out about the 30 Rock star taking over her daytime series and claimed she will not be watching the show.
"It was bad enough they canceled her show and gave Sherri her own daytime talk show which is set to take over Wendy’s time slot," an insider revealed. "It was a total slap in the face for it to be announced on Wendy’s show and her platforms."
Despite being met with hostility by Williams, Shepherd has been paying no mind to her lack of support. "I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that's okay. You know, I understand. I'm not mad at Wendy," she dished. "She's going through a lot."
"I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now," Shepherd noted of the embattled ex-talk show host. "I'm really truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her ... But I'm not mad at Wendy because she won't watch my show."
DailyMail conducted the interview with Shepherd.