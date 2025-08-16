Martha Stewart Dismisses Rumors of Joining 'RHONY': 'Not a Housewife!'
Martha Stewart may reign as a domestic diva, but the reality show world isn't calling her a housewife.
Rumors circulated that Bravo, led by Andy Cohen, is "heavily" casting for a new season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Whispers suggested producers were trying to woo Stewart for the upcoming season, according to a report.
"The producers are talking about it as they interview new people, as they're planning to bring the show back," an insider said.
This insider even claimed, "Martha Stewart is in talks with Andy Cohen to become a New York housewife."
However, when approached for comment, Stewart's longtime rep, Susan Magrino, shot down the speculation, stating, "not Martha," and added, "She says she is not a 'Housewife.'"
A rep from Bravo also confirmed the rumors are unfounded.
At 84, Stewart has graced Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and shared past stories, including how LuAnn de Lesseps' ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr., failed to return her prized apple pie dish and ruined the decor of an apartment she previously called home by transforming it into a bachelor pad.
Stewart has also navigated a playful rivalry with former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel. Meanwhile, the buzz continues with speculation about Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard potentially joining the RHONY lineup.
Jessel Taank from RHONY shared her excitement about the prospect of DeSorbo and Hubbard joining the show. "I've hung out with Paige, I've hung out with Lindsay separately… I think it would be so cool because they're already very well-known in the Bravoverse," Taank stated during an interview with Page Six Radio.
She added, "Everyone's got a strong personality and they're familiar with the process and how this reality TV thing works."
In the midst of these rumors, Stewart is preparing to launch her own skincare line, Elm Biosciences. The venture was developed in partnership with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and will hit shelves on September 17.
Aside from this, she's currently hands on with her brand Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and her website, marthastewart.com, which offers recipes, DIY projects, gardening ideas and other lifestyle content. She also has home goods and furniture lines through partnerships with various retailers.
She will also release her 100th book, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen in November. Last spring, she published Martha Stewart's Gardening Handbook.