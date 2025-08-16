NEWS Martha Stewart Dismisses Rumors of Joining 'RHONY': 'Not a Housewife!' Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart dismissed rumors of joining 'RHONY,' confirming she was never in talks with Bravo. OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Martha Stewart may reign as a domestic diva, but the reality show world isn't calling her a housewife. Rumors circulated that Bravo, led by Andy Cohen, is "heavily" casting for a new season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Whispers suggested producers were trying to woo Stewart for the upcoming season, according to a report. "The producers are talking about it as they interview new people, as they're planning to bring the show back," an insider said.

Source: Mega Martha Stewart is not joining 'RHONY.'

This insider even claimed, "Martha Stewart is in talks with Andy Cohen to become a New York housewife." However, when approached for comment, Stewart's longtime rep, Susan Magrino, shot down the speculation, stating, "not Martha," and added, "She says she is not a 'Housewife.'" A rep from Bravo also confirmed the rumors are unfounded.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Reports alleged Bravo producers tried to woo Martha Stewart for ‘RHONY.’

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram An insider claimed Martha Stewart was in talks with Andy Cohen.

Jessel Taank from RHONY shared her excitement about the prospect of DeSorbo and Hubbard joining the show. "I've hung out with Paige, I've hung out with Lindsay separately… I think it would be so cool because they're already very well-known in the Bravoverse," Taank stated during an interview with Page Six Radio. She added, "Everyone's got a strong personality and they're familiar with the process and how this reality TV thing works." In the midst of these rumors, Stewart is preparing to launch her own skincare line, Elm Biosciences. The venture was developed in partnership with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and will hit shelves on September 17.

Source: Mega Martha Stewart will launch her skincare line and a book in the latter half of 2025.