or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Martha Stewart
OK LogoNEWS

Martha Stewart Claims Ina Garten Stopped Talking to Her After She 'Went to Jail'

ina garten martha stewart
Source: MEGA; BBC News

Martha Stewart said on 'WWHL' that Ina Garten stopped talking to her after she 'went to jail.'

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Martha Stewart and Ina Garten, two giants in the culinary world, are apparently not on speaking terms.

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten martha stewart
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Ina Garten and Martha Stewart are well-known culinary personalities.

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart opened up about the fallout during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 20, where she claimed that their friendship ended after she “went to jail.”

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten martha stewart
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Martha Stewart believes that Ina Garten's behavior while she was in prison contributed to their falling out.

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart’s remark came up while discussing Garten’s memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens.

When Andy Cohen asked if she had read the book, Stewart confirmed she’d read the “parts” of the memoir that mentioned her.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

In the tome, Garten reportedly claimed their friendship fizzled after moving residences rather than any personal issues.

But Stewart, 83, was quick to push back against the claims.

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s not true,” she said. “She could write whatever she wants."

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten martha stewart
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Both Martha Stewart and Ina Garten agree that their friendship ended around the early 2000s, but they have different accounts of what happened.

MORE ON:
Martha Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, she made it clear that she believes the end of their friendship was directly linked to her prison stint.

Article continues below advertisement

Jumping into the conversation, Snoop DoggStewart’s close friend and frequent collaborator — didn’t hesitate to take her side.

Article continues below advertisement

“Martha don’t fall out with people,” the rapper, 53, said. “Yeah, because see that’s when I stepped in.”

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten martha stewart
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart are close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Their friendship split was also discussed in a profile posted by The New Yorker last month.

“When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me. I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly,” Stewart said, referring to her time spent in federal prison in 2004 for five months after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction and lying to investigators during an insider trading investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

After serving her sentence, she also endured five months of home confinement and two years of supervised probation.

Meanwhile, Garten, 76, has “firmly denied” Stewart’s account of the fallout, explaining that they drifted apart due to life changes.

Article continues below advertisement
ina garten martha stewart
Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

Ina Garten's memoir, 'Be Ready When the Luck Happens,' was released on October 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the public exchange, Stewart’s publicist insisted in September that she was “not bitter at all and there’s no feud.”

While Garten's memoir was released on October 1, Stewart's documentary is set to hit the small screen on October 30.

The upcoming Netflix documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, delves into the life of Stewart as the first female self-made billionaire in America.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.