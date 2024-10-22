Martha Stewart Claims Ina Garten Stopped Talking to Her After She 'Went to Jail'
Martha Stewart and Ina Garten, two giants in the culinary world, are apparently not on speaking terms.
Stewart opened up about the fallout during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 20, where she claimed that their friendship ended after she “went to jail.”
Stewart’s remark came up while discussing Garten’s memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens.
When Andy Cohen asked if she had read the book, Stewart confirmed she’d read the “parts” of the memoir that mentioned her.
In the tome, Garten reportedly claimed their friendship fizzled after moving residences rather than any personal issues.
But Stewart, 83, was quick to push back against the claims.
“That’s not true,” she said. “She could write whatever she wants."
However, she made it clear that she believes the end of their friendship was directly linked to her prison stint.
Jumping into the conversation, Snoop Dogg — Stewart’s close friend and frequent collaborator — didn’t hesitate to take her side.
“Martha don’t fall out with people,” the rapper, 53, said. “Yeah, because see that’s when I stepped in.”
Their friendship split was also discussed in a profile posted by The New Yorker last month.
“When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me. I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly,” Stewart said, referring to her time spent in federal prison in 2004 for five months after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction and lying to investigators during an insider trading investigation.
After serving her sentence, she also endured five months of home confinement and two years of supervised probation.
Meanwhile, Garten, 76, has “firmly denied” Stewart’s account of the fallout, explaining that they drifted apart due to life changes.
Despite the public exchange, Stewart’s publicist insisted in September that she was “not bitter at all and there’s no feud.”
While Garten's memoir was released on October 1, Stewart's documentary is set to hit the small screen on October 30.
The upcoming Netflix documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, delves into the life of Stewart as the first female self-made billionaire in America.