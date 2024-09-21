Martha Stewart Trashes Netflix's 'Lazy' Documentary About Her After the Company Flew Her on Their Private Jet
Netflix isn’t happy with America’s favorite homemaker!
A source recently revealed that the streaming service and Martha Stewart, 83, are butting heads after the star trashed the documentary they made about her, Martha.
Despite publicly bashing the project, that didn’t stop the lifestyle guru from flying on Netflix’s private jet to the film’s premiere at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival.
“As you can imagine, Netflix is pissed,” the insider said, noting, “Martha was seen arriving to — and departing — the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado via private jet courtesy of Netflix.”
The controversy between the company and Stewart began when the businesswoman called the documentary “lazy” and “not the story that makes me, me,” at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum.
During the Q&A on September 10, Stewart blamed the project’s downfall on the director, R.J. Cutler, who “refused to change anything.”
“I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business,” the blonde beauty allegedly spilled. “I can talk a little bit badly about that.”
According to the Daily Beast, Stewart added, “It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair,” referring to her 2004 sentence in a minimum-security federal prison in West Virginia after she lied to investigators about stock sales of the company ImClone.
Stewart continued about the doc, stating, “I had a collaboration contract,” however, Cutler still “wouldn’t change anything” when she objected to the portrayal of the legal matters.
The author also expressed her distaste for the way former Manhattan U.S. Attorney and FBI Director James Comey was made to look in the footage.
- Martha Stewart Says Ina Garten Was 'Extremely Unfriendly' and 'Stopped Talking to Her' After She Was 'Sent Off' to Prison
- 'Legend' Martha Stewart Praised for Snapping 'Unhinged' Close-Ups of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Other Stars at U.S. Open: See Photos
- Martha Stewart Thinks Being Compared to 'Rookie' Meghan Markle Is 'Irritating and Insulting,' Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Stewart’s snarky remarks are not limited to her dislike of the documentary, as she also recently came after former pal Ina Garten.
Garten previously claimed the two lost touch after the Martha Stewart Living star began to spend more time at her Bedford, N.Y. property years ago — though Stewart had a completely different version of the tale.
"When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me," Stewart explained. "I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly."
Garten "firmly denied" Stewart's side of the story in a news outlet’s profile.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Stewart seemed to be a bit aggressive about their falling out amid her legal woes, the TV personality’s longtime publicist and friend Susan Magrino assured that Stewart was "not bitter at all and there’s no feud" between her and the Barefoot Contessa star.
Page Six reported on Stewart and Netflix's current tiff.