Martha Stewart, 84, Reveals Her Glamorous Gym Routine

Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart shared details about her gym routine.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Martha Stewart, the renowned lifestyle icon, shares her unique morning routine that sets her apart from the crowd.

At 84, Stewart maintains a rigorous gym schedule, exercising every day. However, she insists on looking her best before she even steps out the door.

image of Martha Stewart revealed her daily gym and morning routine.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart revealed her daily gym and morning routine.

During an episode of Amazon Live’s In Bed with Paige DeSorbo, Stewart explained, “I go to the gym every morning at 6:30, so I have to be out of the house at 6:15.” This early start allows her to prepare adequately for her day ahead.

Stewart detailed her morning process, stating, “I set my alarm for 5:45. That gives me time to take a shower, make a cappuccino for me and my driver.”

image of The icon showers before going to the gym.
Source: MEGA

The icon showers before going to the gym.

When DeSorbo expressed surprise at Stewart’s pre-gym shower, asking, “You’re showering before the gym?” Stewart responded firmly, “I never go to the gym without showering.”

For Stewart, maintaining a polished appearance is non-negotiable.

Martha Stewart

She emphasized that her gym look includes “enough” makeup, which features SPF foundation, blush and lip gloss. “And I look really good,” she stated. “I have to because there’s men in the gym. And there’s other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful.”

image of Martha Stewart said she always applies makeup, even before going to the gym.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart said she always applies makeup, even before going to the gym.

Fans of Stewart often discuss her stunning looks. Despite speculation about going under the knife, she remains adamant.

“Everybody insists that I’ve had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery,” she recently told People. “I’m the most honest person on earth — but if they won’t take my word for it, I don’t know.”

image of She denied having any plastic surgery.
Source: Vogue/YouTube

She denied having any plastic surgery.

Proficient in applying her own makeup, Stewart has even shared unconventional beauty tips. Her selfies, often deemed “thirst traps,” continue to impress her audience.

