Martha Stewart, 84, Slips Into Seductive Lingerie as She Details Her Morning Routine: Watch

Martha Stewart is thrist trapping again! In a new skincare routine video shared by Vogue, the lifestyle icon turned heads as she got ready for the day while wearing a powder blue lingerie and robe set. The longtime homemaking pro confidently showed off her curves, letting the delicate cream lace and soft styling frame her face as she walked viewers through her routine.

Martha Stewart shared her morning routine in a new video.

“Hi, everyone! I'm Martha Stewart and I thought I would walk you through my morning routine. This is what I do every day before I leave the house,” she said at the start of the clip.

Source: Vogue/YouTube

Stewart began by pressing a warm towel onto her face before cleansing her skin. She then followed up with a cold towel, explaining that it helps close her pores and leaves her feeling refreshed. Afterward, she took two Elm Biosciences supplements from her own line. “My whole theory of skincare is inside, outside — whatever you put inside reflects what’s coming on the outside,” she explained.

The media mogul also revealed what her end goal is. “I like to glow. I don’t like matte finishes on pretty much anything,” she said of her makeup style. “I like my furniture to be shiny, I like my face to be shiny.”

The cooking guru wore a powder blue lingerie set while getting ready.

Stewart has never been shy about the effort she puts into maintaining her appearance. In August 2025, she spoke openly about her skincare dedication during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “You know, everybody remarks on my skin. It makes me very happy because I have worked to take care of my skin,” she said at the time.

During the same conversation, Stewart shut down rumors that she’s gone under the knife but admitted she opts for small cosmetic treatments. She shared that she gets Botox under her chin and around her neck. “So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks,” she added.

The lifestyle star explained her skincare philosophy.

The Martha star later addressed the speculation head-on during a 2024 episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” where she sat down with dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin to clarify exactly what she’s had done. “Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet,” she said. “So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

Dr. Belkin didn’t dodge the topic, revealing that Stewart has had cheek filler along with “muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.” He also confirmed that she’s tried several noninvasive skin-tightening treatments over the years. “We’ve done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works," he said.

Martha Stewart addressed plastic surgery rumors.