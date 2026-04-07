Martha Stewart Hits Back at Fan Accusing Her of Posting Fake Floral Arrangement: 'Where in the World?'

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Martha Stewart was not happy after a fan doubted the integrity of her floral arrangement. The lifestyle guru, 84, clapped back at a social media user who claimed her yellow Easter bouquet was made out of fake flowers.

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Source: @commentsbycelebs/Instagram Martha Stewart was accused of promoting a fake floral decoration.

“Bunnies everywhere More to come Easter decorations are everywhere as the outdoors bursts into bloom ! Happy Easter weekend everyone !!” Stewart captioned a Sunday, April 5, post. The comment in question read, “A lot of this looks super janky. And fake daffodils????? Has Martha been hacked?” Stewart directly addressed the user’s critique, writing, “Where in the world do you see fake daffodils????” People defended the 84-year-old in the comments section of a repost. “Martha has tons of gardens! To assume she doesn’t have fresh flowers is so funny,” one person noted, while another expressed, “I appreciate martha for who she is as a person.”

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Has Martha Stewart Gotten Plastic Surgery?

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart has never had plastic surgery.

Stewart prides herself on being an “honest person” all around, particularly when it comes to her complexion. The star, who frequently posts thirst traps of herself, addressed rumors about whether she’s received cosmetic work in January. "Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery," she told People at the time. "I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know. How can they not take my word for it? That's the truth!"

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Martha Stewart Needed Restorative Surgery After an Incident With a Dog

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart frequently shares thirst traps.

The only time Stewart altered her face was when she received restorative surgery following an incident with a dog 10 years prior. "I had to be at Today at 7 a.m. and there was a big blizzard. I leaned down in my dark kitchen to kiss the dogs goodbye," she recalled. "I put my head down to one of my French bulldogs and I frightened her and she bolted up." The animal "bashed [her] lip into [her] tooth and split it from [her] lip almost all the way to [her] nose and blood started gushing out all over the dog." "This is 11 p.m. in a blizzard. This is the only time I've ever missed an appearance," she continued.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart needed a facial procedure following an incident with a dog.