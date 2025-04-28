or
Martha Stewart Has 'Never' Ordered Takeout Food: 'I Go Out or I Will Not Eat'

On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Martha Stewart revealed she's not a fan of takeout — but she will go out to eat at a restaurant.

April 28 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Martha Stewart's confession had Kelly Clarkson in disbelief on the Monday, April 28, episode of the singer's talk show.

In a preview for The Kelly Clarkson Show, the cookbook author and her Yes, Chef! co-host, José Andrés, discussed Stewart's affinity for trying multiple restaurants every night after they filmed an episode in Toronto.

Martha Stewart and 'Yes, Chef!' co-host José Andrés appeared on the Monday, April 28, episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Andrés, 55, admitted he couldn't keep up with his 83-year-old colleague's energy, but she explained her reasoning for wanting to visit new establishments.

"I have never ordered in," the mother-of-one shockingly claimed.

"Are you kidding me?!" exclaimed the American Idol, 43, alum.

The businesswoman claimed she's 'never' ordered takeout food before.

"No. My daughter will vouch for me," Stewart added. "Never ordered in. So I will go out or I will not eat."

"You've never been like, it's a Taco Bell night?" quipped Clarkson.

"That's insane! I'm so proud of you," the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" vocalist continued. "Don't you worry, I've ordered in enough for the both of us!"

The businesswoman's aversion to fast food may be the real secret to her glowing appearance, as earlier this month, a reporter asked the star the key to posting a sultry selfie, to which Stewart replied, "Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that."

"I decided this is a very fun vehicle and I'm going to make the most of it," she said of using social media. "It's like a daily diary of my own existence."

The mom-of-one has become known for posting sultry selfies over the past few years.

The entrepreneur's good looks have sparked accusations from fans that she had plastic surgery, prompting Stewart to talk about any work she's had done on a 2024 episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast."

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet," Stewart stated. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

Stewart admitted she'll never post 'an ugly' picture of herself online.

On the episode, Stewart interviewed her dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin, who listed all of the procedures his client has tried.

"We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago," he shared. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works."

The doctor also revealed she's had cheek filler as well as muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.

While Stewart insisted she doesn't think "about age" too often, she did admit, "I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it."

