6 Celebrities Who Don't Look Their Age: From Martha Stewart to Salma Hayek and More

Age is just a number for these stunning celebrities who are perfect 10s well into their 50s, 60s and 80s!

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Laura Dern – 57

The actress had no fear in exposing herself in the steamy scenes with 34-year-old costar Liam Hemsworth in Netflix's age-gap romance Lonely Planet.

"By the time we were doing those scenes, there was nothing we couldn't talk about together and work out creatively, professionally, all of that," Laura Dern said of working with an intimacy coordinator, adding the Aussie hunk was "literally the safest person" to work with.

Elizabeth Hurley – 59

Processed food is a no-no for the actress, who frequently models her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line.

"Right back to my teens, I've always looked at the labels on food," Elizabeth Hurley said. "My mantra is: Don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late. Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me."

Halle Berry – 58

"The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at — and embracing that. And I say that because I'm smack-dab in the middle of menopause," Halle Berry wrote in a recent essay, insisting the change of life does not mean stereotypes like "Your life is over. You are disposable."

Instead, Berry said, "I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say."

Salma Hayek – 58

Don't hate her because she's beautiful! Salma Hayek isn't giving anything away when it comes to how she maintains her bombshell figure.

"People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation," was all she revealed. "For me, exercising is hard … It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park."

Martha Stewart – 83

"You start getting old the minute you're born," said domestic diva Martha Stewart.

Not that that's stopped her from posting the occasional thirst trap! She swears by green juices as part of a healthy diet and sweats it out doing Pilates three times a week.

"I don't think a lot about age," she said. "But I don't want to look my age."

Demi Moore – 62

In the body-horror flick The Substance, Demi Moore played a woman desperate to hold on to her youth. It was a role that resonated with her, whose body has been scrutinized for decades.

"I can look back at … moments of being told to lose weight for a film or, you know, being spoken about in judgmental ways," she recalled, revealing how that sometimes led to overexercising and disordered eating.

Now, she believes, "happiness comes from the inside out."

