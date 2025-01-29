Martha Stewart's Latest Thirst Trap Video Leaves Her Fans Shocked: 'Iconic'
Martha Stewart isn’t letting her age hold her back from showcasing her seductive side!
The lifestyle queen, 83, hopped on Instagram with an ASMR-style video that had fans doing a double take. Dressed in a silky beige robe, Stewart teased the camera while nibbling on fresh strawberries.
“What gets me in the nude?” she began, before answering her own question.
“How about a strawberry, freshly picked from the garden,” she said, adding a playful slurp. “Best in the hot sun.”
She didn’t stop there. Drizzling golden honey from a dipper, she purred, “Hmmm, golden amber. Mmmm,” before letting the honey slowly drip onto her lips.
“Make a mess,” she said while smirking at the camera.
Next, she grabbed a juicy slice of pomegranate.
“Try eating one of these in a white lily bed. Can’t do it,” she whispered.
Turns out, the sultry clip was actually part of a MAC Lipstick campaign. Stewart made the big reveal by sharpening a lip liner close to the mic before using the product.
“I love the glide. MAC lipsticks smell like vanilla,” she said while dramatically applying the color.
She wrapped it all up with a simple caption, writing, “I’m Martha Stewart and #IOnlyWearMAC.”
Of course, the internet lost it.
“Iconic. No notes,” one fan wrote.
“Bruhhhh whoever got Martha Stewart to do this ad is either a genius or unhinged but it worked anyway,” another declared.
“Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha 🔥,” a third chimed in.
“THIS DIVA 👏,” someone else added, while another joked, “Martha Thirst Trappin was not on my 2025 Bingo Card but I’m loving it ❤️💄.”
This isn’t the first time Stewart has sent fans into a frenzy — she rang in the new year with a steamy mirror selfie, rocking a satin nightgown and casually flaunting her cleavage.
"After an eight hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach — horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe)," Stewart wrote in the caption. "I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!"
Stewart has been serving up sultry moments for years. Back in 2020, she also posted an infamous poolside selfie in East Hampton, with tousled hair and a perfectly puckered pout.
She had no idea it would take off in the way it did.
"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake. I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," she later told People. "It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do. Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun."
As for how she keeps looking so ageless, Stewart credits her glow to top-tier self-care routine.
"I work primarily with two very excellent dermatologists, who are very conservative about anything that they would do to my face. A little Juvéderm injections here or there every now and then, maybe twice a year, and that’s basically the skin treatments that I get. I’ve never had a face-lift. I have the same lady doing my pedicure for many years. And my feet are like a young person’s feet because of her. I have all my own teeth. I really care about maintaining an aura of good health, which is basically the food I eat,” she explained.
Still, the Martha star knows genetics play a role, saying, “My dad was a gorgeous man with very good skin. So was mom. She was fantastic until she was 93 years old. My hope is that unless I kill myself with too much hard work, I will probably survive very nicely for a long time.”