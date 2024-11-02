Everything to Know About Martha Stewart's Time in Jail: Allegations, Sentencing and Her Life After

In a post-release statement on her website, Stewart revealed that her time at the minimum-security federal correctional facility was "life-altering" and "life-affirming."

"Someday, I hope to have the chance to talk more about all that has happened, the extraordinary people I have met here and all that I have learned," she continued. "Right now, as you can imagine, I am thrilled to be returning to my more familiar life. My heart is filled with joy at the prospect of the warm embraces of my family, friends and colleagues. Certainly, there is no place like home."

In 2020, she told People she spent her time behind bars enjoying her old and new hobbies, including ceramics and crocheting. However, she also called the experience a terrible one.

Stewart explained, "It was horrifying and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that. It's a very, very awful thing. There are lots and lots of disturbing things that go on in an incarceration like that."