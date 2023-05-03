OK Magazine
Martha Stewart Thinks Her Bombshell Status is 'Fantastic,' Says She's 'Trying to Teach Others You Can Look Great' at Any Age

May 2 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Over the past few years, Martha Stewart has reinvented herself into a sex symbol — a title she thinks is "fantastic."

The star dished on her healthy lifestyle, confidence and more in a new interview, explaining she's proud that people are embracing their beauty at every age.

"It's a good example for others, actually," the 81-year-old told a magazine. "I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around."

The businesswoman said she doesn't actually "diet," but she does watch what she eats, and everything the icon chows down on is organic.

When it comes to her flawless complexion, she insisted, "if you have good skincare, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune, you just have to do it."

Last but not least is a fitness routine, to which she revealed she does Pilates three times a week. The mom-of-one also dabbles in self-care regimens like massages and seeing a chiropractor.

"These are all things I just do to keep feeling good," the chef simply stated.

Looking just as fabulous is also a plus, and she isn't afraid to put her body of work on full display when the warm weather arrives.

"I love sort of baggy shorts, so I have accumulated a small collection of shorts," she shared. "I've been working on my legs at Pilates, and I'm going to show them off this summer."

The cookbook author began gaining more attention in 2020 when she posted a thirst trap from the pool, though she admitted she wasn't too surprised by the snap going viral.

"People like pretty pictures," she reasoned to a news outlet. "I don’t think about age."

When asked for her best selfie tips, she replied, "Work your best angles and project the jaw to look up towards the camera. Also, make sure you are optimizing lighting."

While most fans are showering Stewart with praise, others accused her of going under the knife and using filters.

"No facelift .. unfiltered," she hit back at one social media troll, insisting her pore-free face is due to "great" dermatologists and her lifestyle.

InStyle interviewed Stewart on being called a sex symbol.

