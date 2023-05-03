Martha Stewart Thinks Her Bombshell Status is 'Fantastic,' Says She's 'Trying to Teach Others You Can Look Great' at Any Age

When it comes to her flawless complexion, she insisted, "if you have good skincare, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune, you just have to do it."

Last but not least is a fitness routine, to which she revealed she does Pilates three times a week. The mom-of-one also dabbles in self-care regimens like massages and seeing a chiropractor.

"These are all things I just do to keep feeling good," the chef simply stated.