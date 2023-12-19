Martha Stewart Fans Confused by Her 'Ridiculously Photoshopped' Ankles in New Photo: 'Really Not Necessary'
Martha Stewart fans were left perplexed by the famous chef's latest social media update. The 82-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, to model a pair of Skecher Hands Free Slip-ins.
"Taking a break from the holiday happenings in comfort thanks to my favorite footwear," she captioned a photo of her sitting in the kitchen while wearing a cream, knit sweater and white slacks.
However, instead of looking at her shoes, some fans immediately noticed that something seemed strange about Stewart's ankles.
"What happened to her ankles? Terrible photoshop @skechers," one user wrote, while another asked, "Is it just me or have the editors done some surgery on Martha’s ankles? Really not necessary and kinda judge-y of them."
"I love Martha, but the ankles have been ridiculously Photoshopped," a third follower penned.
No matter what Stewart is wearing on her feet, a man nearly swept her off of them on a recent date. As OK! previously reported, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder opened up on her love life on the Friday, December 8, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
"I got knocked out of my socks last week by somebody," she confessed of her "very attractive" mystery man.
"It wasn't exactly appropriate, but it was good for a night," Stewart teased at the time. "Nothing happened, nothing happened. We didn't go home together or anything, but it was just like a little flirtation. It's nice."
Later in the episode, the pair also discussed their deal-breakers in relationship. Barrymore admitted she once dated a man who "didn't work" and "napped all the time."
"It made me sick to my stomach. He was just so tired all the time, he would nap all the time," she explained.
"That's not what I do. A nap when you're tired is good, catch up," Stewart agreed. "If he were the most fabulous man in the world and I was madly in love with him and he wanted to take a nap every now and then, that's fine with me."
Barrymore also comically asked the celebrity cook to give her advice on how to find herself a "hot" man.
"Don't you meet a lot of guys? Where do you go at night?" Stewart replied. "Don't you go out to dinners and parties and stuff? Your friends have to be sitting you next to eligible young men!"