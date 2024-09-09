'Legend' Martha Stewart Praised for Snapping 'Unhinged' Close-Ups of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Other Stars at U.S. Open: See Photos
Martha Stewart can now add paparazzi to her already impressive resume!
On Sunday, September 8, the famous cook took to Instagram with a hilarious post highlighting her experience at the U.S. Open men's final in Queens, New York.
"Just left the @USOpen where the tennis was really good but we were disappointed that our young American [Taylor] Fritz lost to a superior and even younger Italian player [Jannik] Sinner," Stewart's caption began.
"Lots of celebrities peppered the stands and boxes. Take a look!!!" she concluded alongside several zoomed-in photos of various stars at the sporting event — including Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Sophia Bush and her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, Anna Wintour, Usher and more.
The cookbook author's two million followers flooded her comments section with their reactions to Stewart's comical post, with one fan referring to her as "Martharazzi."
"TMZ is shaking," "Giggly Squad" podcast co-host Hannah Berner quipped, as fellow comedian Heather McMahan admitted: "Martha these candid shots are everything 😂."
"Doing god’s work Martha 😂🙌," a fan expressed, while another admirer declared, "this caption and these pictures are unhinged I’m obsessed."
"Martha you are an icon and and a legend and the best paparazzi," a third supporter stated, with a fourth adding, "looooove how you are fan girling hehe with the secret snaps of celebrities. Sometimes you wonder if you forget you are one yourself girl 😉❤️."
A fifth fan noted: "Martha is like our mom, who takes unexpected photos on zoom x2, then writes the nicest posts and BAM! We are all in the same boat. 😂."
Stewart wasn't the only person starstruck by Swift attending the U.S. Open with Kelce on Sunday, as social media users were also quick to freak out after seeing photos of the A-list couple spending time with Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in a private suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Taylor and the NFL tight end looked happy and in love while enjoying some end-of-summer sunshine, drinks and tennis in the outdoor section of their group's box — which also included Taylor's good friends Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, three sisters who make up the rock band HAIM.
After the daytime outing, Taylor, Travis, Patrick, and Brittany all kept their hangout going with a double date at Mēdüzā Mediterranean restaurant in Manhattan for dinner on Sunday evening.
The group's adventure around NYC came less than a week after the "Love Story" singer sparked rumors there was a rift in her friendship with Brittany following the pregnant mom-of-two "liking" a post supporting Donald Trump, whom Taylor has outwardly expressed disapproval of.
After the blonde duo sat in different suites at the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opener on Thursday, September 5, online trolls started speculating Taylor had snubbed Brittany because of her opposing political views, however, their sweet embrace at the U.S. Open and date night that followed proved otherwise.