Snub? Taylor Swift Sits in Different Suite Than Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game After Donald Trump Support Drama

While the two blonde beauties used to grace Arrowhead Stadium together, the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted in a suite with boyfriend Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, while the mother-of-three watched her husband, Patrick Mahomes, play alongside daughter Sterling Skye.

The two sitting separately came after Brittany stirred up drama regarding her political beliefs on social media. While the matriarch made it clear she is supporting Donald in the upcoming election, Taylor has historically endorsed Democrats.