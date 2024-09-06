or
Snub? Taylor Swift Sits in Different Suite Than Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game After Donald Trump Support Drama

Composite photo of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes did not sit in the same suite like they have in the past for the Chiefs first home game on Thursday, September 5.

Sept. 6 2024, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET

Has politics come between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes?

On Thursday, September 5, the pop star, 34, and the famous WAG, 29, sat in different suites to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the season after Mahomes recently declared her support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

taylor swift sits different suite brittany mahomes chiefs donald trump
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were repeatedly seen supporting their men together last season.

While the two blonde beauties used to grace Arrowhead Stadium together, the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted in a suite with boyfriend Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, while the mother-of-three watched her husband, Patrick Mahomes, play alongside daughter Sterling Skye.

The two sitting separately came after Brittany stirred up drama regarding her political beliefs on social media. While the matriarch made it clear she is supporting Donald in the upcoming election, Taylor has historically endorsed Democrats.

The drama began on August 13, when internet sleuths noticed Brittany “liked” Donald’s Instagram post, which outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

Her “like” initiated tons of backlash from fans, including many Swifties. Brittany then responded to the chatter on her Instagram Stories on August 23.

taylor swift sits different suite brittany mahomes chiefs donald trump
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has previously showed support for Democrats.

"I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she penned. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

A few days later she shared another message, writing, "Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"

taylor swift sits different suite brittany mahomes chiefs donald trump
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been spotted repeatedly hanging out together outside of Chiefs events.

Taylor Swift
The Sports Illustrated model doubled down on her support for the Republican last week, when she “liked” a comment, which read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" and another that said, "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission."

Donald even gave Brittany a shout-out on Truth Social following the controversy.

taylor swift sits different suite brittany mahomes chiefs donald trump
Source: MEGA

Brittany Mahomes has thrown her support toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," the convicted felon stated. "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!"

Source: OK!

Meanwhile, Taylor has yet to endorse a 2024 presidential candidate, however, she officially endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Taylor has also publicly supported abortion rights, LGBTQ inclusion and gun control.

