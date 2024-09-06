Snub? Taylor Swift Sits in Different Suite Than Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game After Donald Trump Support Drama
Has politics come between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes?
On Thursday, September 5, the pop star, 34, and the famous WAG, 29, sat in different suites to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the season after Mahomes recently declared her support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
While the two blonde beauties used to grace Arrowhead Stadium together, the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted in a suite with boyfriend Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, while the mother-of-three watched her husband, Patrick Mahomes, play alongside daughter Sterling Skye.
The two sitting separately came after Brittany stirred up drama regarding her political beliefs on social media. While the matriarch made it clear she is supporting Donald in the upcoming election, Taylor has historically endorsed Democrats.
The drama began on August 13, when internet sleuths noticed Brittany “liked” Donald’s Instagram post, which outlined the "2024 GOP platform."
Her “like” initiated tons of backlash from fans, including many Swifties. Brittany then responded to the chatter on her Instagram Stories on August 23.
"I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she penned. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
A few days later she shared another message, writing, "Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Leaving Chiefs Season-Opener Win 1 Year After Relationship Debut: Watch
- Why Travis Kelce Was 'Very Cautious' About Telling Brother Jason He Was Dating Pop Star Taylor Swift
- Travis Kelce's PR Firm Insists Taylor Swift 'Breakup Plan' Is 'Entirely False and Fabricated': See the Fake Documents
The Sports Illustrated model doubled down on her support for the Republican last week, when she “liked” a comment, which read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" and another that said, "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission."
Donald even gave Brittany a shout-out on Truth Social following the controversy.
"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," the convicted felon stated. "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Taylor has yet to endorse a 2024 presidential candidate, however, she officially endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Taylor has also publicly supported abortion rights, LGBTQ inclusion and gun control.