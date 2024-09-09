Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Squash Rift Rumors With Sweet Hug During Double Date at U.S. Open After Donald Trump Drama: Photos
All good over here! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes put an end to rift rumors by stepping out for a double date at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8.
The pop icon and the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were spotted bringing each other in for a warm embrace while together in a private suite at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium during the Men’s Single Final of the annual tennis tournament held in Queens, N.Y.
In photos obtained OK!, Taylor and Brittany were all smiles as they held one another for a tight hug alongside the "Love Story" singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his teammate Patrick, 28.
The interaction comes after fans were convinced Taylor had snubbed Brittany by sitting in separate suites during the Chiefs season-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.
The blonde duo had been almost inseparable during the 2023-2024 season, so rumors swirled their separation had something to do with Brittany recently facing backlash for "liking" a post in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump — who Taylor has outspokenly expressed her extreme disapproval of in previous years.
Taylor and Brittany, 29, further proved their friendship was doing just fine by taking over the streets of New York City for a dinner date with their NFL partners.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Some Rules on How They’ll Keep Their Relationship Fresh' as They Adjust to 'Being Long Distance Lovers Again'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Loved-Up at Upscale Pizza Joint in New York After Packing on the PDA at Chiefs After-Party
- Snub? Taylor Swift Sits in Different Suite Than Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game After Donald Trump Support Drama
For their night out, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was dripped out in head-to-toe Gucci — the designer brand Travis and Brittany had also sported full 'fits from for their outing to the sporting event earlier in the day.
Taylor and Brittany — who is pregnant with her and Patrick's third child — were both caught by paparazzi holding their men's hands as they headed into dinner at Mēdüzā Mediterranean restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 14-time Grammy winner and Travis, both 34, had an eventful weekend together in the midst of Taylor's brief break from her record-breaking Eras Tour and the start of the Chiefs star's 2024-2025 NFL season.
After leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday evening, the pair jetted off to NYC for a pizza date in Brooklyn at delicious hotspot Lucali on Friday, September 6, before appearing at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster on Saturday, September 7.
Taylor will likely appear back in Kansas City next weekend to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs as they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.
There are only three dates of her remaining Eras Tour schedule that conflict with her boyfriend's games — her October 20 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., the singer's October 27 concert Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., and Taylor's final Eras Tour performance on December 8 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.