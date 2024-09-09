or
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Squash Rift Rumors With Sweet Hug During Double Date at U.S. Open After Donald Trump Drama: Photos

Photo of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes proved their friendship was just fine with a joint appearance at the U.S. Open.

By:

Sept. 9 2024, Published 9:17 a.m. ET

All good over here! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes put an end to rift rumors by stepping out for a double date at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8.

The pop icon and the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were spotted bringing each other in for a warm embrace while together in a private suite at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium during the Men’s Single Final of the annual tennis tournament held in Queens, N.Y.

taylor swift brittany mahomes squash rift rumors hug us open photos
Source: MEGA

The duo appeared in a VIP suite with their partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, for the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday, September 8.

In photos obtained OK!, Taylor and Brittany were all smiles as they held one another for a tight hug alongside the "Love Story" singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his teammate Patrick, 28.

The interaction comes after fans were convinced Taylor had snubbed Brittany by sitting in separate suites during the Chiefs season-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.

taylor swift brittany mahomes squash rift rumors hug us open photos
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were all smiles together after sitting in separate suites during the Kansas City Chiefs season-opener.

The blonde duo had been almost inseparable during the 2023-2024 season, so rumors swirled their separation had something to do with Brittany recently facing backlash for "liking" a post in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump — who Taylor has outspokenly expressed her extreme disapproval of in previous years.

Taylor and Brittany, 29, further proved their friendship was doing just fine by taking over the streets of New York City for a dinner date with their NFL partners.

taylor swift brittany mahomes squash rift rumors hug us open photos
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, also stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday evening.

For their night out, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was dripped out in head-to-toe Gucci — the designer brand Travis and Brittany had also sported full 'fits from for their outing to the sporting event earlier in the day.

Taylor and Brittany — who is pregnant with her and Patrick's third child — were both caught by paparazzi holding their men's hands as they headed into dinner at Mēdüzā Mediterranean restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday night.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Travis, both 34, had an eventful weekend together in the midst of Taylor's brief break from her record-breaking Eras Tour and the start of the Chiefs star's 2024-2025 NFL season.

After leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday evening, the pair jetted off to NYC for a pizza date in Brooklyn at delicious hotspot Lucali on Friday, September 6, before appearing at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster on Saturday, September 7.

taylor swift brittany mahomes squash rift rumors hug us open photos
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made several public appearances in New York City over the weekend.

Source: OK!

Taylor will likely appear back in Kansas City next weekend to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs as they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.

There are only three dates of her remaining Eras Tour schedule that conflict with her boyfriend's games — her October 20 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., the singer's October 27 concert Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., and Taylor's final Eras Tour performance on December 8 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

