Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Squash Rift Rumors With Sweet Hug During Double Date at U.S. Open After Donald Trump Drama: Photos

All good over here! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes put an end to rift rumors by stepping out for a double date at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8.

The pop icon and the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were spotted bringing each other in for a warm embrace while together in a private suite at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium during the Men’s Single Final of the annual tennis tournament held in Queens, N.Y.