Martin Short Gets Emotional Over Family 'Heartbreak' as Selena Gomez Names Mental Health Award After His Late Daughter Who Died by Suicide

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Martin Short got emotional as his Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez honored his late daughter, Katherine Short, who died by suicide earlier this year. The Rare Beauty founder, 34, hosted the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14, celebrating more than $30 million raised to support youth mental health initiatives.

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Selena Gomez Introduced The Katherine Short Legacy Award

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez introduced a new award in memory of Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short.

During the ceremony, the Wizards of Waverly Place star introduced a new award, "The Katherine Short Legacy Award," which was "in memory of Katherine Short, Martin Short's daughter, who passed away by suicide earlier this year." "There is one part of tonight that means a lot to me," Selena told the audience. "Katherine was a social worker who devoted her own career to helping people through some of their hardest points. This award will carry her name forward by honoring people who have made that same kind of commitment to their communities."

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Martin Short Called His Daughter's Death the 'Heartbreak' of the Family

Source: MEGA Katherine Short died at age 42 in February.

Selena invited the Father of the Bride actor, 76, onstage, saying she was "very grateful" he was there to present the award for the first time. "Marty has been my friend for many years, and I know how deeply he loves his family," she continued. Martin started his speech by acknowledging the "difficult year" following the death of his daughter, calling it the "heartbreak" of his family.

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'Sometimes Diseases Are Terminal'

Source: MEGA Martin Short said his daughter Katherine Short 'fought for so long with extreme mental health issues.'

"We have also understood in the last eight months — I think my whole family has understood — that mental health and cancer, which took my wife, for example, are both diseases. They are diseases, and sometimes diseases are terminal," he said, referring to his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Apart from Katherine, Nancy and Martin, who tied the knot in 1980, share sons Oliver and Henry. "Katherine fought for so long with extreme mental health issues — borderline personality [disorder], other things — and she did the best she could until she couldn’t. And that’s why it’s so important what Selena’s doing tonight, raising these kinds of funds and awareness to help people understand that mental health is simply an illness, not to be hidden in the shadows or perceived as a family embarrassment," Martin continued, saying his daughter's tragic passing "will be devastating" to his soul as long as he lives.

Katherine Short Died in February

Source: MEGA Martin Short referenced a quote by the late Dolly Parton during his speech about grief.