Martin Short Gets Emotional Over Family 'Heartbreak' as Selena Gomez Names Mental Health Award After His Late Daughter Who Died by Suicide
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Martin Short got emotional as his Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez honored his late daughter, Katherine Short, who died by suicide earlier this year.
The Rare Beauty founder, 34, hosted the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14, celebrating more than $30 million raised to support youth mental health initiatives.
Selena Gomez Introduced The Katherine Short Legacy Award
During the ceremony, the Wizards of Waverly Place star introduced a new award, "The Katherine Short Legacy Award," which was "in memory of Katherine Short, Martin Short's daughter, who passed away by suicide earlier this year."
"There is one part of tonight that means a lot to me," Selena told the audience. "Katherine was a social worker who devoted her own career to helping people through some of their hardest points. This award will carry her name forward by honoring people who have made that same kind of commitment to their communities."
Martin Short Called His Daughter's Death the 'Heartbreak' of the Family
Selena invited the Father of the Bride actor, 76, onstage, saying she was "very grateful" he was there to present the award for the first time.
"Marty has been my friend for many years, and I know how deeply he loves his family," she continued.
Martin started his speech by acknowledging the "difficult year" following the death of his daughter, calling it the "heartbreak" of his family.
- Selena Gomez Promises to 'Always Be There' for Costar Martin Short After His Daughter Katherine's Suicide: See Her Sweet Post
- 'It Was Absolutely Horrible': Martin Short Admitted It Was 'Tough' to Deal With Wife Nancy's Death Years Before Daughter Katherine's Suicide
- Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Left a Suicide Note, Disappeared for 24 Hours Before Tragic Death
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'Sometimes Diseases Are Terminal'
"We have also understood in the last eight months — I think my whole family has understood — that mental health and cancer, which took my wife, for example, are both diseases. They are diseases, and sometimes diseases are terminal," he said, referring to his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
Apart from Katherine, Nancy and Martin, who tied the knot in 1980, share sons Oliver and Henry.
"Katherine fought for so long with extreme mental health issues — borderline personality [disorder], other things — and she did the best she could until she couldn’t. And that’s why it’s so important what Selena’s doing tonight, raising these kinds of funds and awareness to help people understand that mental health is simply an illness, not to be hidden in the shadows or perceived as a family embarrassment," Martin continued, saying his daughter's tragic passing "will be devastating" to his soul as long as he lives.
Katherine Short Died in February
He continued, "The great Dolly Parton once said, 'Grief is love with no place to go.' My pain about losing my daughter will always be present in my heart, and I think that’s simply because what we deeply love we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us."
As OK! previously reported, Katherine died from a self-inflicted gun wound at age 42 in February.
"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the family said in a statement at the time. "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."